How to vote for Oscars Cheer Moment? Process explained as internet roots for Flash Speed Force scene 

The Oscars are now open to letting fans, and not just the Academy members, vote in a brand new category.

The Academy is now looking closer at the films that could have been nominees for Best Picture this year, but were not nominated. Box office sensations like Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time to Die, who didn't make the cut, can now be voted for in the new category.

Here's everything fans need to know about the award.

A guide to voting for the Oscars Cheer Moment

This year's Academy Awards have allowed fans to choose the winners for two of the awards: Favorite Movie 2022 and Most Cheer-worthy Movie Moment Ever. This is the first time ever that the awards have opened up a contest for the audience and also enables them to vote 20 times a day on Twitter or their official website.

The best part is the fact that there is no purchase required to enter this contest, and fans, above the age of 18, can just dive right in and start voting. Fans can use the #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment hashtag to send in their votes.

The film, which receives the most fan votes by March 3, will be awarded during the show on March 27. Three fans will be selected to have an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles and will present an Academy award at the ceremony in 2023.

The Academy originally toyed with this idea during the 91st Academy Awards in 2019 in order to encourage fans to watch the ceremony and boost the ratings. However, after significant pushback from critics and Academy members, the plan was ultimately scrapped and was not reintroduced.

While the fan-favorite film selected by Twitter users isn't a formal category, it will surely give fans the opportunity to weigh in on their opinions of 2021's best films, especially those that did not receive a nomination by the Academy, like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans' reactions to Flash Speed Force scene

As soon as the Oscar Cheer moment was announced, Twitter users took it upon themselves to get Zack Snyder's Justice League noticed and recognized for its brilliant cinematography. One such scene from the film was the Flash Speed Force scene, a moment that proved why Snyder is highly-acclaimed for his visual effects-studded direction.

The reactions and tweets to get the scene recognized were seen through numerous tweets:

John

Miller is the Flash!

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague

#OscarsCheerMoment #Sweepstakes The most epic and beautiful CBM scene ever put on screen to date.Miller is the Flash! The most epic and beautiful CBM scene ever put on screen to date.Miller is the Flash!#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague#OscarsCheerMoment #Sweepstakes https://t.co/K1vNbcjaaB

Other contenders in the category include Spider-Man team-up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Neo dodging bullets in The Matrix. Dreamgirls' "And I'm Telling You," and Avengers Endgame's "Avengers, Assemble." are also strong candidates.

Catch the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, and see who becomes the fan-favorite.

