How to watch Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which could very well be the last time we see Jason Momoa as the iconic Aquaman/Arthur Curry, made a big splash at the box office already with more than $375 million worldwide. Though it trailed its prequel, which is still one of DCEU's most successful movies, the Christmas release gained significant traction all around the world and even gained good reception from audiences.

Those who missed the films on the big screen may still be waiting for the experience back in their homes. There is some great news for fans who are waiting to catch Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from their homes. Warner Brothers has revealed that the film will have its digital release on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, making it eligible for fans to purchase or rent the movie from various platforms like Amazon and Apple iTunes.

Sadly, the streaming release, which will make the film more accessible to viewers around the world, has not been declared yet. But we can speculate when the film may arrive for streaming.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: All viewing options

Expand Tweet

Right now, there is no way to watch Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, however, fans can start watching as soon as the clock strikes midnight tomorrow as the film makes its digital debut. The film will be available on all online retailers, including iTunes, Prime Video, Microsoft Store, and Vudu, among others.

The film is currently up for pre-order in both the UK and the US, though an exact date for the UK release is yet to be confirmed. Given that the pre-order option is in the books, the release date will not be very far away.

The sequel will be available for VOD, rent, and purchase. But for fans who want to stream the film and not purchase it, they will have to wait a little longer, as the film may not make its streaming debut until February or March.

Which streaming platform will Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiere on?

Expand Tweet

While we still don't have a definitive date for the premiere of the Jason Momoa film, the destination is set for Max, which has been the home to most WB superhero films.

Most DC films from the previous year premiered on Max about two months after their theatrical release. This includes Shazam! 2 and Blue Beetle. By that logic, Aquaman's sequel will also premiere sometime in late February or early March.

For UK viewers, the film will come to Sky Cinema first, as Max is still not functional in the region.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was directed by James Wan from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. It stars Jason Momoa as the titular Aquaman, alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Martin Short, and Nicole Kidman.

The film follows Arthur in a fight against Black Manta, a challenge that forces him to team up with his half-brother Orm (Wilson). This challenge sees him fight Manta to stop him from killing his family and using the cursed Black Trident to overheat the world while searching for the lost seventh kingdom of the seas.