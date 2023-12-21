"Amber T*rd is finished": Aquaman 2 reignites the internet's hatred for Amber Heard

The release of the new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's trailer stirred not only excitement about the highly anticipated sequel but also renewed the Internet's animosity towards Hollywood star Amber Heard, who plays the character Mera in the franchise.

The Internet's disdain for the actress resurfaced as fans dissected the trailer with an X user, @MathewSwedish, commenting,

“In all of her 3 minutes and 40 seconds? Amber T*rd is finished. Not a single new movie In the works. Her own movie In The Fire flopped harder than any movie before.”

Audience reactions on X (Image via X)

The backdrop of Herd's legal battles, alleged on-set controversies, and personal drama has created a divisive atmosphere, overshadowing the cinematic promotion of the upcoming DC Film. The movie has become a symbol of the broader changes happening within the superhero movie genre, with the studio grappling with inherited superhero slates and a need for reinvention.

The Internet vs. Amber Heard

Allegations stemming from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard 2022 defamation trial led to social media platforms becoming battlegrounds for fans expressing their displeasure over Heard's continued involvement in the Aquaman franchise.

Expand Tweet

This led Warner Bros. to cut most of Amber Heard’s scenes from the film. While there is no clear indication of the actual screen time the actress will have in the sequel, her absence from the new trailers seems to have pacified online netizens. The listed reactions are to an earlier cut/leaked footage of the actress in the film.

Audience reactions on X (Image via X)

Audience reactions on X (Image via X)

Audience reactions on X (Image via X)

Audience reactions on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

Audience reactions on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

Audience reactions on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

Chemistry Issues and Behind-the-Scenes Hiccups

Earlier reports of issues between Amber Heard and Jason Momoa, coupled with allegations of scenes being cut and the actress feeling unsupported by director James Wan, had led to speculations of Amber Heard being fired.

Beyond the controversies involving Amber Heard, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom continue to face challenges that extend to the film's production. Low audience testing scores, significant recuts, and reshoots during the WGA strike contributed to an atmosphere of uncertainty around the sequel.

Transition to a New DC Cinematic Universe

The sequel's fate is entwined with the larger restructuring of the DC universe under new leadership. The departure of stars from Zack Snyder's era and the decision to reimagine characters added to the complexities.

Reports suggest Momoa's potential return but not as Aquaman, and the engagement in talks to play Lobo had also signaled a significant shift. Despite the controversies and behind-the-scenes turmoil, the Internet remains a space of both anticipation and skepticism.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: An Overview

The film follows the conflict that arises when Black Manta attacks Atlantis, stealing a valuable resource. Arthur, alongside his half-brother Orm, discovers the villain's plot involving mutated creatures on a volcanic island.

Facing environmental threats, Arthur embraces his duty to unite the surface world and Atlantis against climate change. The confrontation with Black Manta intensifies, leading to a dramatic showdown in the hidden kingdom of Necrus.

Aquaman 2's journey to the big screen is not only a cinematic event but a reflection of the evolving dynamics between the digital realm and the traditional realms of Hollywood.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 22, 2023.