Where was Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon shot? Filming locations explored 

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is Zack Snyder's latest film that follows an epic journey through space. Snyder has introduced yet another world to us, and the film will be released on Netflix on December 21, 2023.

The film has been in development for a long time, and it combines director Zack Snyder's passion for Star Wars with the legendary Akira Kurosawa film Seven Samurai. The film looks to be a spectacular sci-fi adventure with a stellar cast.

The film's story centers on Kora, a young lady with an enigmatic history who is sent by a peaceful colony on the galaxy's periphery to find fighters from other worlds. Kora's task is to locate assistance as the soldiers of the despotic Regent Balisarius threaten the community.

The film features some scenic visuals, making one wonder where the film may have been shot. This article discusses the filming locations of the upcoming sci-fi action film.

Rebel Moon was filmed across the USA and the UK, among other places

The upcoming sci-fi action film from Zack Snyder uses a lot of visual effects, as most science fiction films do. The trailer shows that the film is set in a fictional universe and features landscapes with vivid colors and scenes from Space. It can be understood that much of the film was shot inside a studio, and then the landscape might have been created using visual design.

However, Zack Snyder has also used natural landscapes in the film that has been enhanced to fit the world he was aiming to create. Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire was filmed in several locations, including California (USA), England (UK), Sweden, Norway, and Thailand. Several other movie sets were constructed at an unidentified studio where the picture was shot. Primary filming of the upcoming Netflix film took place in the USA and the UK.

California was one of the major filming sites, and several significant scenes were filmed in and around California. The cast and crew scouted the location thoroughly to record a range of film scenes. As per reports, Inyo County and Lone Pine were the two most used locations for filming. The film was also shot in other sites around Los Angeles, including Gillibrand in Simi Valley and Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita. The Veldt set, constructed outside using actual wheat crops, was located at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch.

England was another country where Zack Snyder shot several sequences from the upcoming film. Some major sites where Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire was filmed in England, UK, are London, Scotland, and Manchester.

Shooting for the upcoming film also occurred across areas in Mexicali, Baja California, México, Budapest, Hungary, Oslo, Norway, and Thailand, as well as Stockholm, Sweden.

Viewers must prepare to be taken on a wild cosmic ride as the film lands exclusively on Netflix. Do not miss out on the film featuring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins, among others.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire will be released online on December 21, 2023, and then Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver will be hitting screens later in 2024.