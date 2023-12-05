Where to watch Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon? Streaming service and more explored

An epic journey through space awaits fans in Zack Snyder's new movie, Rebel Moon (often abbreviated as RM). This cosmic adventure on Netflix explores some intense themes and has a PG-13 rating to match. The story follows Kora, a mysterious heroine played by Sofia Boutella, as she gathers warriors from nearby planets to fight against the tyrannical Balisarius and save a peaceful colony.

The film promises to show fans rebellion, epic battles, and the unbreakable spirit of those facing the unknown. And if one is up for it, the extended R-rated versions promise a deeper dive into this celestial saga.

RM promises to be an out-of-this-world adventure that breaks all the rules of storytelling, thanks to the incredibly talented cast and crew, and a plot that takes its viewers to the farthest corners of the galaxy.

Where to watch Rebel Moon?

Viewers must get ready to be taken on a wild cosmic ride as the film lands exclusively on Netflix. The streaming powerhouse has snagged the rights to bring Zack Snyder's epic journey straight to fans' living rooms.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire will be dropping online on December 22, 2023, and then Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver will be hitting screens later in 2024.

What is the release date for Rebel Moon?

As mentioned before, the digital adventure kicks off on December 22, 2023, with the first version, Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire on Netflix.

And the cosmic journey continues on April 19, 2024, with the release of Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver. As the streaming experience takes off worldwide, movie buffs in the US can get a sneak peek at the film's amazing visuals with a limited theater release beginning on December 15.

What is Rebel Moon rated? Plot explored

The cosmic adventure directed by (L) Zack Snyder has a PG-13 rating (Images via IMDb and Netflix)

Zack Snyder's cosmic adventure is rated PG-13 and explores mature topics like violence, s*xual assault, blood, language, s*xual content, and some n*dity. According to Screen Rant, the extended versions of both films will have R ratings, offering an even more intense and immersive experience for adult viewers.

The story takes place in the galaxy's outer reaches, where a peaceful colony is up against the scary Balisarius, a power-hungry ruler with a massive army. The regular folks, in dire need of help, entrust the task to Kora (Sofia Boutella).

Kora, a former soldier for the despotic Imperium, gathers up a motley crew of fighters like Gunnar, Kai, Nemesis, Titus, and Tarak, to take on the encroaching tyranny and protect her planet, Veldt. This story guarantees an exciting adventure of rebellion, epic space battles, and the indomitable spirit of those who dare to stand against tyranny.

Netflix is the ultimate way to watch the saga, bringing it straight to the living room. And if fans are looking for a bigger, more epic experience, there's even a limited release in theaters across the US!