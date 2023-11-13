When does Rebel Moon Part 1 come out? Release date and everything we know so far

Zack Snyder's highly anticipated sci-fi opera, Rebel Moon Part 1 is set to premiere on December 22, 2023. This first installment promises to transport audiences to a distant galaxy where a peaceful colony faces imminent annihilation, and their only hope lies in the hands of a mysterious young woman named Kora.

Rebel Moon Part 1 boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring renowned actors like Sofia Boutella as Kora, Charlie Hunnam as the hardened warrior Dewey, and Djimon Hounsou as the wise and enigmatic General Titus.

Under the helm of director Zack Snyder, renowned for his visually stunning and action-packed filmmaking, Rebel Moon Part 1 promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience. Snyder's signature style of slow-motion sequences, intricate world-building, and epic battles will undoubtedly captivate audiences worldwide.

When will Rebel Moon release on Netflix?

Rebel Moon Part 1, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

Will Rebel Moon be in theaters?

Yes, Rebel Moon Part 1 will have a limited theatrical release in select cities from December 15-21, 2023, before it makes its streaming debut on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

The cast of Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire (Image via Netflix)

The sci-fi epic, directed by Zack Snyder, will be shown in 70mm in four theaters:

Prince Charles Cinema in London

TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto

Paris Theater in New York City

Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles

The theatrical release will also include an extended cut of the film with an R rating. The streaming version on Netflix will be PG-13.

What is the plot of Rebel Moon Part 1?

In the vast expanse of the cosmos, nestled amidst a sea of stars, lies the peaceful colony of Kepler-22b. This tranquil haven, home to a diverse community of beings, is shattered when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee), ruler of the oppressive Mother World, casts his covetous eyes upon the planet. With his formidable armies poised to conquer Kepler-22b, the colony's fate hangs precariously in the balance.

Amidst the impending doom, a glimmer of hope emerges in the form of Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious young woman with a hidden past and an extraordinary connection to the colony. Tasked with the daunting mission of seeking out warriors from the far reaches of the galaxy, Kora embarks on a perilous journey to assemble a formidable resistance against Balisarius's relentless forces.

A still from Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire (Image via Netflix)

Along the way, Kora encounters a motley crew of unlikely heroes, each possessing unique skills and unwavering determination. There's Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary and starship pilot hired by Kora, General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a wise and enigmatic leader, and a host of other individuals united by a common cause: to protect their home and preserve their freedom.

As the battle lines are drawn, Kora and her band of rebels face insurmountable odds, confronting Balisarius's ruthless legions in a series of epic clashes. Yet, amidst the chaos and carnage, their spirit remains unbroken, fueled by the unwavering belief that hope can triumph over tyranny.

A still from Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire (Image via Netflix)

Zack Snyder is renowned for his visually stunning and action-packed filmmaking. Under Snyder's expert guidance, the film promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience, transporting audiences to a world of breathtaking visuals, intricate world-building, and unforgettable characters.

Don't miss out on this epic cinematic adventure as Kora and her band of rebels fight for their freedom and ignite a revolution that will forever alter the fate of the galaxy.