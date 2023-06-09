Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Meet the cast

Rebel Moon, American director Zack Snyder's upcoming film is set to be yet another one of his sci-fi universes that fans love. Filled with otherwordly planetary visuals, cyborgs for soldiers, and shape-changing metal weapons, the film is set to be released on Netflix on December 22, 2023. Apart from directing the film, Snyder has also co-written Rebel Moon with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, and Cleopatra Coleman. It also has names like E. Duffy, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, and Fra Fee in major roles.

The synopsis for Rebel Moon, according to IMDb reads:

"A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand."

Reportedly, the film was supposed to be a story pitch for a Star Wars franchise but it managed to become quite an anticipated galaxy thriller.

Rebel Moon stars actors like Sofia Boutella, Michiel Huisman, and Korean actress Doona Bae

1) Sofia Boutella as Kora

Rebel Moon centers around Sofia Boutella's character Kora. She is on a mission to find warriors for the war that the Imperium is about to wage on her home, the moon of Veldt.

Algerian actress, Sofia Boutella, has starred opposite Tom Cruise in The Mummy. She has also worked with the likes of Gaspar Noé, Jeff Goldblum, Michael B. Jordan, and Jodie Foster. Boutella has an illustrated dance career and has appeared as the main character in the music video of Michael Jackson's Hollywood Tonight.

2) Charlie Hunnam as Kai

Charlie Hunnam plays the role of Kai in the upcoming film. Kora sets out on a mission with Kai, a starship pilot as well as a mercenary. Hunnam will be seen riding a Tawau-Class freighter that is meant for nothing but mean business.

Popularly known as Jax in Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam is known for his roles in Triple Frontier, Pacific Rim, Children of Men, Nicholas Nickleby, and Queer as Folk.

3) Michiel Huisman as Gunnar

Michiel Huisman takes the role of Gunnar, a farmer with little knowledge of weaponry. He keeps catalogs of the grains which is the primary commodity the Imperium wants from Veldt.

The Dutch actor shot to fame with his portrayal of Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones. He is also known for his role in Netflix's thriller-horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.

4) Doona Bae as Nemesis

The most exciting entry is by the South Korean actress Doona Bae, who takes her role as Nemesis - part-robot-part-human fighter wielding molten metal blades.

Beyond Korean cinema, Doona Bae has been featured in the Netflix sci-fi Sens8 and Kingdom. She has made her appearance at Cannes twice with two of her films - July Jung’s Next Sohee and Hirozaku Kore-eda’s Broker.

Additional cast members of Rebel Moon

The film will also see Djimon Hounsou play the role of General Titus, the first person to join the squad. He is the commander general of the army. Staz Nair will play the character of Tarak in the upcoming film. Nair is known for his roles in the Game of Thrones and Supergirl.

The on-screen siblings Darrian-Devra are played by Ray Fisher and Cleopatra Coleman, respectively. Their characters have some beef with the Imperium. Additionally, E. Duffy plays Milius, a non-binary native from a farming moon similar to Veldt.

Apart from there, there are other actors who have undisclosed parts in Rebel Moon as well. They include actors like Charlotte Maggi, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Sky Yang, Rhian Rees, \Alfonso Herrera, and Ray Porter.

Rebel Moon is set to be released on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

