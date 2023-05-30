Which Game of Thrones spinoff is confirmed? Details explored amid Jon Snow rumors

Ever since Game of Thrones, the epic fantasy show which became a sensation among fans, ended back in 2019, HBO has been planning an intriguing array of spin-off series of the same, as per ComicBook. With the immense success of the first spin-off series of the franchise, House of the Dragon, the audience is eager to find out which brand new spin-off has received a green light from HBO.

While the rumored Jon Snow spin-off series is yet to be confirmed by the popular network, another highly anticipated spin-off show, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, has garnered an official order from the network. As stated by ComicBook, the new series is expected to move forward once Hollywood's Writers' Strike is finally over.

Since the news of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight getting a green light from HBO was dropped by the network, the audience has been quite eager to learn all about the upcoming spin-off show of Game of Thrones.

All about the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, as HBO confirms it

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight about?

The brand new spin-off series of HBO's fan-favorite series Game of Thrones, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is officially in production. The series will be gleaned from author George RR Martin's popular series of novellas, Dunk and Egg, and will be set almost a century before the events of Game of Thrones.

Dunk and Egg, the series, comprises three promising novels, including The Hedge Knight (1988), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010). The upcoming spin-off series will chronicle the story of Ser Duncan the Tall, who is the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and Aegon V Targaryen, the future king.

What does the synopsis for the spin-off series reveal?

The official synopsis for Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, given by HBO, reads as follows:

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naive, but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

George R.R. Martin has been working on the writing of the new Game of Thrones spin-off series. He has also acted as an executive producer of the series, along with Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis.

In an interview with Deadline, Francesca Orsi, the drama chief, opened up about the upcoming series and explained what can be expected from the same. Orsi said:

"The plan is more of a creative one in that much of the reasoning behind it is that it has a smaller canvas, that there's an intimacy to the visual canvas that allows us to generate the show faster than say House of the Dragon might turn around because there's so much VFX"

Francesca Orsi further said:

"You may know based on the novellas that dragons don't exist so by virtue of that it will be a faster piece to turn around given that we don't have all these visual effect assets needing to deliver."

Thus, it will be quite intriguing to watch what the new series has in store for fans. Meanwhile, viewers can watch season 1 of House of the Dragon, which is currently streaming on Max.

