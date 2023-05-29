FACT CHECK: Will Game of Thrones spin-off Snow starring Kit Harrington premiere in 2024? Viral post debunked

Kit Harrington's portrayal of Jon Snow on Game of Thrones is nothing short of legendary andt is spoken highly of even years after the show concluded.

The character started off as the illegitimate son of a great king named Eddard Stark and was forced to be employed as a soldier since b*stard children in this universe weren't given much respect.

As the show progressed, he managed to gain the respect of several friends and foes and even rose to royal status. He was an honorable man and fans often claimed that the iron throne should have been his.

It was later revealed that he was actually a Targaryen and not a b*stard. Unfortunately, Snow's character on the show got a vague ending and fans were not happy with what they witnessed.

In recent weeks, social media has been plagued by rumors of a Game of Thrones spin-off show led by Kit Harrington's Jon Snow. But how true is it?

HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi reveals that Jon Snow focused Game of Thrones spin-off hasn't been confirmed yet

Fans of George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books are well aware of the vast amount of stories in the Game of Thrones universe. There are countless characters with fascinating origin plots but making a show about everyone is practically impossible.

In the finale episode of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow was shown traveling beyond the wall with his posse to begin a new life.

He had been exiled for murdering Daenerys Targaryen, but what he did was necessary for the future of Westeros. Unfortunately, Daenerys was a queen and regicide was a sin, so Snow had to be punished for what he had done.

His exile upset a lot of fans as they thought that the character deserved a better ending. There have been rumors floating on social media that a Jon Snow spinoff show led by Harrington will hit Max next year, but unfortunately, HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi confirmed that the rumors were false.

Francesca Orsi said that the show was at the very early stages of development and the network didn't greenlight it yet. She said:

"We’re just working deeply with the writers to get it in shape for potential greenlight, but at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way."

The franchise has already released a spinoff show last year titled House of the Dragon, which narrates the brutal story of the Targaryen civil war.

Earlier this year, HBO announced a series order to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night, based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk & Egg fantasy novellas. There are also rumors that a show about Aegon’s Conquest is in talks.

Game of Thrones synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" is brought to the screen as HBO sinks its considerable storytelling teeth into the medieval fantasy epic. It's the depiction of two powerful families -- kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men -- playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne. Martin is credited as a co-executive producer and one of the writers for the series, whose shooting locations include Northern Ireland, Malta, Croatia and Spain."

Game of Thrones was created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. It is based on A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin.

Poll : 0 votes