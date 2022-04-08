How to find the mouse droids in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga incorporates a lot of what’s seen in the movies into an open-world sandbox.

The game is particularly fun because it creates challenges out of seemingly small details. For example, the tiny mouse droids seen on the Death Star are linked to “Mouse Droid Hunt,” a challenge that players can complete.

Twenty mouse droids are scattered across the galaxy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, the droids are attempting to disguise themselves with Stormtrooper helmets.

Locations of all mouse droids in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To find all 20 mouse droids, players will have to finish significant portions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to unlock the necessary planets.

Here’s a breakdown of where each mouse droid is and on which planet:

Mouse Droid #1 - Jundland Wastes, Tatooine : Pick this mouse droid up by the fast travel point, atop the nearby building.

: Pick this mouse droid up by the fast travel point, atop the nearby building. Mouse Droid #2 - Jundland Wastes, Tatooine : In the northwestern section of the desert, check by the crashed ship.

: In the northwestern section of the desert, check by the crashed ship. Mouse Droid #3 - Mos Eisley, Tatooine : At the southwest corner of Mos Eisley, there’s a mouse droid that drives around a lone building.

: At the southwest corner of Mos Eisley, there’s a mouse droid that drives around a lone building. Mouse Droid #4 - Mos Eisley, Tatooine : At the northeast corner of Mos Eisley, another mouse droid is found following a similar path.

: At the northeast corner of Mos Eisley, another mouse droid is found following a similar path. Mouse Droid #5 - Mos Espa, Tatooine : Exiting the shuttle in the northeast corner, there’s a mouse droid atop the buildings.

: Exiting the shuttle in the northeast corner, there’s a mouse droid atop the buildings. Mouse Droid #6 - Mos Espa, Tatooine : In the southeast corner, between buildings, is another mouse droid.

: In the southeast corner, between buildings, is another mouse droid. Mouse Droid #7 - Dragonsnake Bog, Dagobah : Southwest corner between trees and a Kyber Brick is a mouse droid.

: Southwest corner between trees and a Kyber Brick is a mouse droid. Mouse Droid #8 - Dragonsnake Bog, Dagobah : Located at nearly the most eastern part of the map.

: Located at nearly the most eastern part of the map. Mouse Droid #9 - Ewok Village, Endor : Next to the landing pad after landing.

: Next to the landing pad after landing. Mouse Droid #10 - Ewok Village, Endor : In the same area, head to the lower west portion of Ewok Village.

: In the same area, head to the lower west portion of Ewok Village. Mouse Droid #11 - Echo Base, Hoth : Found at the southern fast travel point.

: Found at the southern fast travel point. Mouse Droid #12 - Echo Base, Hoth : Search the east wing of Echo Base. It paces the hallways.

: Search the east wing of Echo Base. It paces the hallways. Mouse Droid #13 - Cloud City, Bespin : Fourth level of Cloud City, in the nearby grass.

: Fourth level of Cloud City, in the nearby grass. Mouse Droid #14 - Cloud City, Bespin : Fourth level of Cloud City, also in the grassy sections.

: Fourth level of Cloud City, also in the grassy sections. Mouse Droid #15 - Great Temple, Yavin 4 : Second floor of the Great Temple, most eastern section of the map.

: Second floor of the Great Temple, most eastern section of the map. Mouse Droid #16 - Great Temple, Yavin 4 : First floor, in the center.

: First floor, in the center. Mouse Droid #17 - Niima Outpost, Jakku : Go northwest from the fast travel point and hug the western wall of the map. Slip into a section of the Star Destroyer to find another mouse droid.

: Go northwest from the fast travel point and hug the western wall of the map. Slip into a section of the Star Destroyer to find another mouse droid. Mouse Droid #18 - Niima Outpost, Jakku : From the deserted Stay Destroyer, go northeast. By the discarded engine is the last mouse droid on Jakku.

: From the deserted Stay Destroyer, go northeast. By the discarded engine is the last mouse droid on Jakku. Mouse Droid #19 - Federal District, Coruscant : On the first story of the Federal District, in the center of the map, are multiple small rooms lining a single hallway. In a room on the left side of the hallway is a mouse droid.

: On the first story of the Federal District, in the center of the map, are multiple small rooms lining a single hallway. In a room on the left side of the hallway is a mouse droid. Mouse Droid #20 - Federal District, Coruscant: Go southeast from the previous mouse droid into a section of the Federal District shaped like a fork. The last mouse droid in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is in the furthest southeastern corner.

That concludes Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's mouse droid count. With the last one captured, you’ll have completed the “Mouse Droid Hunt” challenge and can move on to other challenges like “Absolute Scoundrel.”

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh