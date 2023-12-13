How to watch DC movies and TV shows for free? Tubi reveals new plans

There is some exciting news for fans of DC movies. The Batman, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, and other DC movies will be available on Fox's ad-supported streaming service Tubi starting next year, which is good news for those who want to keep up with the DC cinematic universe without having to pay for additional streaming services.

This is a far cry from the early years following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, when DC had a brief streaming service called DC Universe. The latter served as the only home for several of its original DC television shows, including Harley Quinn, Titans, and Doom Patrol.

Early in 2021, Warner Bros. closed DC Universe and combined its content with what was then HBO Max. Following the WBD merger, it was just Max, but now DC movie series are beginning to appear on a variety of streaming services. Readers should note that the previously stated movies and TV series are still accessible on Max.

DC Movies on Tubi: How to stream the newly added movies?

A logo of the streaming service Tubi (image via Tubi)

Tubi and Warner Bros. have struck a deal, where DC movies will be available for streaming on the video streaming service. Most of the DC films can only be streamed right now through an AVOD service on Warner Bros. Discovery's Max, which offers both ad-supported and ad-free tiers.

Tubi is going to acquire the on-demand streaming rights to movies Annabelle and Doctor Sleep, WBD's Blade: The Series, Judge Mathis, and People's Court, as well as the TV shows Friday, Friday After Next, and Next Friday, all of which are set outside of the DC universe. There will be more TV shows and movies released in 2024.

Which DC Movies will be available for streaming on Tubi?

A scene from the DC movie The Batman (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox's ad-supported streaming service Tubi has reached an agreement for the streaming of DC films, such as The Batman, Suicide Squad, Black Adam, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. This is in addition to superhero TV shows, such as Batwoman, Gotham, and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

In 2024, Tubi's on-demand catalog will feature the aforementioned movie titles along with other DC movies like Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Batman, Batman Returns, and Batman Forever, together with Superman: The Movie and Superman II, and the television shows Batwoman, Gotham, and Krypton, will be accessible on Tubi from Tuesday, December 12, 2023. On December 31, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman will start streaming on the service.

As per Variety, Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson had the following to say:

“We’re so pleased to have such wonderful partners at Warner Bros. Discovery, who are expanding the reach of their superhero franchise films and series that are destined to draw new audiences and fandoms with Tubi’s highly engaged viewers.”

In addition, television shows Stargirl and Swamp Thing, the movie Constantine, and animated DC films Batman: Death in the Family, DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, The Death of Superman, Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox, Son of Batman, and Superman/Batman: Public Enemies will all be released in December 2023.

The deal between Warner Bros. and Tubi is great news for DC fans as their favorite DC movies will soon be available for streaming for free on the platform Tubi.