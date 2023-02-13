"Just made everyone look at their dad in the room": Tubi Super Bowl commercial sparks hilarious memefest 

American OTT platform Tubi sparked hilarious memes online after it aired its Super Bowl commercial that made the audience look for their remotes.

On February 12, the streaming service got a 15-second spot where it seemed that the Championship League had returned from a commercial break with Fox journalists Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt taking over the screens.

However, the next second, it appeared like someone had taken over the television screens, switched to the streaming platform's app, and started browsing.

Footballism @FootbaIIism Tubi just made everyone look at their dad in the room Tubi just made everyone look at their dad in the room https://t.co/RAzD3QLvWz

The commercial ends with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's starter film Mr. & Mrs. Smith playing on the screen before the Tubi logo flashes across the screen.

On their YouTube channel, the streaming platform uploaded the same video and captioned it:

“No, you didn’t sit on the remote. But on Super Bowl Sunday, we fooled audiences into thinking they did.”

Twitter reactions on Tubi's Super Bowl commercial

After the OTT platform's new commercial during the Super Bowl went viral, Twitterati reacted to the situation with memes. Several users were left shaken when the streaming platform's library popped on their screen, while others just stated that they almost began accusing their family members of sitting on the tv remote.

💀 @idkwhattthisis0 #Tubi that tubi commercial was about to start a war in my household #SuperBowl that tubi commercial was about to start a war in my household #SuperBowl #Tubi https://t.co/LUIQ918KB2

Jenny @Jenny_Lealc1 When the tubi commercial came on during the super bowl had me like: When the tubi commercial came on during the super bowl had me like: https://t.co/sHV6fxUEM7

#SuperBowl Me watching that Tubi commercial. I thought someone hacked the tv. Me watching that Tubi commercial. I thought someone hacked the tv.#SuperBowl https://t.co/lOol9c7NUR

✰Julí💓 ✰ @asiajuliaa #tubicommercial #SuperBowl Me trying to figure out why my TV switched to Tubi when I had the remote in my hand Me trying to figure out why my TV switched to Tubi when I had the remote in my hand 💀💀💀 #tubicommercial #SuperBowl https://t.co/L6vILCHVwl

Nadeem @Nalgobany33 The Tubi Super Bowl commercial had me lookin for the remote thinking I changed the channel The Tubi Super Bowl commercial had me lookin for the remote thinking I changed the channel https://t.co/4bqoegXKw6

jonnyf @jonnyfnn #SuperBowl when that commercial had me thinking someone switched it to tubi when that commercial had me thinking someone switched it to tubi😭 #SuperBowl https://t.co/SqMPWOCQeN

Melanie Rule @melaniehalliden #SuperBowl My husband and I yelling at each other to stop pressing buttons on the remote. Thanks @Tubi My husband and I yelling at each other to stop pressing buttons on the remote. Thanks @Tubi #SuperBowl https://t.co/rpHp17uT8m

emily @finelineniall Tubi had me thinking I was pressing buttons on my remote I know I didn’t press like I know I’m a few drinks in but - #SuperBowl Tubi had me thinking I was pressing buttons on my remote I know I didn’t press like I know I’m a few drinks in but - #SuperBowl https://t.co/qAlPylYwdL

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform's Super Bowl commercial was called "Interface Interruption," which shook the audience.

Co-founder and CCO at Mischief, Greg Hahn, who produced the ad in collaboration with the streaming service, said:

“Nicole [chief marketing officer at Tubi] and the Tubi team came to us with a unique brief for the streaming sector: Reveal Tubi to the world, personality-first. Not title-first. These spots reveal a personality we’ve had fun creating over the past few months: Quirky, playful and a bit unexpected. Tubi is poised to be the troublemaker of the streaming world.”

Rihanna made her on-stage comeback with a Halftime Show performance

For Super Bowl 2023, Barbadian singer Rihanna performed during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The 34-year-old singer donned an all-red attire as she set the stage on fire.

Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap https://t.co/jE8UWAnxjA

However, during her performance, fans spotted her with a baby bump that left them confused if it was her postpartum body or if she is pregnant again.

After her power-packed performance during the championship league, a rep for Rihanna confirmed that the singer is pregnant with her second child.

The We Found Love singer shares a 9-month-old son with rapper and longtime partner A$AP Rocky. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, RiRi said she was skeptical about performing at the Super Bowl, but being a mother and "three months postpartum" inspired her to do so.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that.”

The Super Bowl game saw the Kansas City Chiefs win 38-35 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

