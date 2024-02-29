How to watch the forgotten Amy Adams rom-com Leap Year? All streaming options explored 

The leap year is special since February 29, called the leap day, only appears in the calendar every four years. The extra day deserves a special way to commemorate it. Cozy up this extra day and tune into Amy Adam's romantic comedy Leap Year.

This leap day seems perfect to revisit the 2010 romantic comedy starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. Directed by Anand Tucker, the film has an old-school rom-com charm that makes it a great watch if someone wants to relax and turn their brain off for a moment.

The film follows Amy Adams as Anna Brady as she travels to Dublin, Ireland, to propose to her boyfriend Jeremy Sloane (Adam Scott). She attempts to follow a tradition where women propose to men on leap day, but her plans are led astray when she gets interrupted by a series of unfortunate events.

Where to stream the Amy Adams rom-com film Leap Year?

Leap Year was available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming platform no longer houses the film in its collection. The film is currently unavailable for streaming on any major streaming platform. However, it is available for a digital purchase through Video-on-Demand.

The film is available for renting or purchasing on major streaming platforms, and Amazon Prime Video has offered a great discount of 67% to purchase the film on February 29 (today). Leap Year is available to purchase (digital copy) for only $4.99 after Amazon slashed the price from $14.99.

There is no subscription required to purchase the film on Amazon Prime, and once it is purchased, viewers can access it from their video library, and it will be available for watching on HD.

Viewers can also opt to rent the film on Amazon Prime Video, which is available for $3.99. Leap Year is also available for rent or purchase on platforms like Apple TV+, Vudu, and YouTube.

What is the plot of Leap Year?

The film is a classic romantic comedy with Amy Adams and Matthew Goode bringing in the charm. Amy Adams plays a wealthy real estate stager named Anna in the film. After four years of dating, she becomes bored waiting for her longtime boyfriend, Jeremy (Adam Scott), to propose to her. When he travels to Dublin for a business conference, Anna learns about the Irish custom of Bachelor's Day, which falls on February 29, also known as Leap Day. This tradition allows women to pop the question to men, and Anna decides to take matters into her own hands.

A storm causes Anna's plane to crash in Cardiff, Wales, despite her bold decision to fly to the Emerald Isle. She travels by fishing boat to Cork, where she hires Declan O'Callaghan (Matthew Goode), a dashing Irish innkeeper, to give her a ride to Dublin.

Their journey together makes for the film's major plot, where the two face almost every major rom-com trope. From enjoying a drunken night together to being forced to share a bed at a dingy inn, the pair eventually develop feelings for each other.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Anna Brady decides to travel to Dublin, Ireland, to propose to her boyfriend Jeremy on 29 February, a leap day. However, she faces several hindrances during the journey."

The film also stars John Lithgow, Kaitlin Olson, Tony Rohr, Alan Devlin, and Ian McElhinney, among others.

Leap Year might not be a critical success; however, it makes for a great light-hearted watch this leap day.