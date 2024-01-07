How to watch General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling? All streaming options explored

Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, General Hospital has been a significant part of the American television industry. The longest-running American soap opera in production has achieved many milestones since its inception. On January 4, 2024, the show completed 60 years on air and is continuing to entertain the fans with brand-new primetime specials and more.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for the soap opera reads:

“Families, friends, enemies, and lovers experience life-changing events in the large upstate city of Port Charles, New York, which has a busy hospital, upscale hotel, cozy diner, and dangerous waterfront frequented by the criminal underworld.”

Marking six decades since its release, the soap opera has released a special named General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling. The show aired on January 4 on the television network ABC.

General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling can be streamed on multiple platforms

Premiered on April 1, 1963, General Hospital has aired over 15,000 episodes. As the show has completed 60 years, a television special, General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling, has been released to celebrate its successful airing on the television network.

Many fans watched the television special on the ABC network on January 4, Thursday, from 10 to 11 pm ET.

Fans anticipating where to watch General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling online will be surprised to know that the television special was released on Hulu on January 5.

Currently, the soap opera can be streamed on Hulu. In addition to its streaming release, the show can also be watched on smartphones and tablets via the ABC app.

Computer users have a special option for streaming, where they can watch the show on ABC.com. The website can also be used to stream the soap opera on connected devices such as AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

The television special is a one-hour-long treat for fans where they can explore more about the lead cast and characters.

Besides the lead members on the show, the soap opera special also featured behind-the-scenes, memorable moments from the storyline, bloopers, and more surprises from its six decades-long airing on the television network.

The leading stars from the show also appeared in General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling. The show featured cast members such as Maurice Benard, Jane Elliot, Genie Francis, Finola Hughes, Kelly Monaco, and Laura Wright.

Besides the lead stars, Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Samms, Stephen A. Smith, Rick Springfield, and Amber Tamblyn also joined the television special.

After airing for 60 years, the show has numerous actors in the ensemble cast.

The present cast in the soap opera includes Tabyana Ali, Tajh Bellow, Maurice Benard, Nicholas Chavez, Chad Duell, Michael Easton, Stephen Clay, Silas Clay, Hamilton Finn, Jane Elliot, Genie Francis, Robert Gossett, Nancy Lee Grahn, Tanisha Harper, Gregory Harrison, Rebecca Herbst, and Evan Hofer.

Besides the present cast members, the show also featured stars like Julie Adams, R. J. Adams, Robert Adamson, Lexi Ainsworth, Crispin Alapag, Christian Alexander, Denise Alexander, Kristen Alderson, Jed Allan, Christopher Allen, Tessa Allen, George Alvarez, and Rachel Ames.

On its release, General Hospital aired for a runtime of half an hour, but as the viewership of the show increased, the runtime was extended to 45 minutes and later changed to 1 hour in 1978.

Readers anticipating to watch the show can stream it on the ABC network and Hulu.