How to watch Good Burger 2? All streaming options explored

Good Burger 2 is back with a bang after 26 years and the hilarious duo, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are set to make a comeback as the much-loved Dexter and Ed. Fans will also get to see some familiar stars like Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra on screen along with the lead duo.

Adding to the hype, the sequel introduces some fresh faces including Lil Rel Howery and Jillian Bell. Fans across the globe are now eager to know more about where they can stream the title and enjoy the film, which is a blend of nostalgia and modern-day comedy.

Good Burger 2: Release dates and where to watch

The comedy extravaganza everyone's been waiting for will be streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada from November 22. Individuals in the UK and Australia will have to wait just a little longer and will be able to watch the title on the platform on November 23. This worldwide release is sure to bring laughter and nostalgia to fans everywhere.

Paramount Plus has different subscription plans to choose from, including Essential, which costs $6 a month, and Paramount Plus with Showtime, which fans can purchase for $12 a month. The platform also has heaps of CBS content for fans to enjoy.

How to stream Good Burger 2 from anywhere with a VPN?

Those globetrotting or seeking an extra layer of privacy while streaming can use Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch the much-awaited film. By employing a VPN, viewers can virtually change their location on various devices, allowing them to enjoy the sequel to the 1997 film. Not only does this come in handy for international fans, but it also adds an extra layer of privacy for individuals on the go.

ExpressVPN is a top pick for fans who wish to use to same to watch the film. It's a reliable and secure option for changing one's virtual location. Additionally, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Will Good Burger 2 have the same cast?

Kenan and Kel will star in this version as well (Image via Nickelodeon)

Good Burger 2 will bring returning and new actors to the screen.

Kenan Thompson is set to reprise his role as Dexter Reed, with Kel Mitchell playing Ed. According to TV Insider, some familiar faces joining the duo include Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

But that's not all - the sequel, helmed by Phil Traill, also includes some new characters played by talented stars including Lil Rel Howery as Cecil McNevin, Kamaia Fairburn as Mia, Alex Hibbert as ED2, Fabrizio Guido as Mr. Jenson, and Elizabeth Hinkler as Cindy.

The synopsis of the title, as per IMDb, reads:

"After his latest invention fails, Dex is welcomed back by Ed to his old job at Good Burger, which is once again put in jeopardy when Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet."

Fans are now eager to see what Good Burger 2 brings to the table when it releases on Paramount Plus.