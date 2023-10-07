How to watch Pet Sematary: Bloodlines at home? Streaming platform, release date, and more 

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is the latest entrant in the horror genre this October, promising to reignite the allure of classic horror narratives for fans and newcomers alike. As a prequel to the 2019 film, Pet Sematary, this movie aims to provide a fresh perspective on a beloved story.

Many enthusiasts are now pondering where to stream Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and whether it will be available in theaters. Given the present-day trend of straight-to-streaming releases, these questions are more than valid.

The answer is concise - Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is set for an exclusive release on Paramount+ on October 6. No theater screenings are scheduled, so viewers can enjoy this horror tale from the comfort of their homes.

Release and streaming details for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Making its way directly to streaming platforms, the movie bypasses the traditional theater route. This means that fans won't have to queue up at cinema halls or wait for DVD releases.

Mark the calendar for October 6, as this is when the movie will be available for streaming. As mentioned earlier, the exclusive platform to host this anticipated prequel is Paramount+.

What's Pet Sematary: Bloodlines about?

Diving deeper into the narrative, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines stands as a prelude, set 50 years before the events of the 2019 movie, Pet Sematary. The movie aims to shed light on an uncharted chapter from Stephen King's renowned novel.

As per the film's synopsis, in 1969, young Jud Crandall harbored aspirations of leaving his hometown, Ludlow, Maine. However, entwined mysteries and profound secrets pull him back, ensuring he remains rooted in his native place.

These revelations about dark family histories set the stage for Jud and his childhood companions to confront an age-old malevolence that has overshadowed Ludlow from its earliest days. This evil, once awakened, poses a grave threat, seeking to obliterate everything in its wake.

Cast list

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is the brainchild of Lindsey Anderson Beer and Jeff Buhler, with the former also donning the director's hat. This film parades a commendable ensemble of actors, promising stellar performances and in-depth character portrayals:

David Duchovny essays the role of Bill

Jackson White steps into the shoes of Jud Crandall

Pam Grier embodies Majorie

Forrest Goodluck as Manny

Jack Mulhern plays Timmy

Henry Thomas is cast as Dan

Isabella Star LeBlanc portrays Donna

Their combined efforts in front and behind the camera are set to weave a captivating tale.

With an 'R' rating, the Pet Sematary prequel is crafted for those with a penchant for intense horror sequences infused with violence, gore, and strong language.

The film's run-time encapsulates its narrative within 1 hour and 27 minutes, including credits, ensuring a gripping experience from start to finish.

A post-credits scene, maybe?

Post-credits scenes often keep audiences glued to their seats, hoping for a snippet of what's next or a hidden story element. However, reliable sources like Dextero confirm the absence of a post-credits scene for those wondering about Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

The movie is gearing up to blend nostalgia for longtime fans and fresh eeriness for the uninitiated. With its imminent release on Paramount+, viewers are set for a hauntingly memorable cinematic experience.