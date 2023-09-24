Pet Sematary: Bloodlines- Everything to know about the prequel

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is set 50 years prior in the timeline, serving as a prequel to the 2019 Pet Sematary movie, which was based on Stephen King's 1983 novel of the same name. There were several adaptations of that story released in 1989 and 2019. Now, we are getting the prequel for the 2019 version of Pet Sematary, which is quite different from the original story.

Directed by Lindsey Beer, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will be released on October 6, 2023, in the United States and Canada on Paramount+. Set in 1969, the movie explores the life of young Jud Crandall. His aim is to leave the town, but darkness follows him as evil tries to destroy him and his friends.

The official plot synopsis for the film via Paramount+ reads:

"In 1969, a young Jud Crandall dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine, behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. "

The synopsis continues:

"Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding and, once unearthed, has the power to destroy everything in its path. Based on the untold chapter from 'Pet Sematary,' Stephen King’s chilling novel, 'PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES' is a terrifying prequel and the untold story of why sometimes death is better."

Is there a trailer for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines?

On September 12, 2023, Paramount+ released the official trailer for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which showcases the gruesome life of Jud. The trailer starts with Jud and his girlfriend trying to leave Ludlow town but getting stopped by a small accident. Jud knows about the secret place where pets have been buried over generations, believed to protect people, and visits it, where he is haunted by gory events.

Jud and his friend Tim start hearing voices, and Tim gets possessed by an evil spirit. He goes missing, and his father Bill, along with Jud, starts to search for him. The town also faces mysterious forces attacking them at night. The trailer ends with:

"Sometimes death is better."

The trailer ends with getting viewers curious about whether "they find Timmy and discover the reason behind his absence?"

The cast and crew of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

The script for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines was written by Lindsey Anderson, Jeff Buhler, and Stephen King. The upcoming movie marks Lindsey Beer's directorial debut. Produced by production companies Di Bonaventura Pictures, Paramount Pictures, and Paramount Players. The cinematography was done by Benjamin Kirk Nielsen, and the film was shot in Montreal and Quebec in Canada.

The main cast includes Jackson White as young Jud Crandall, Jack Mulhern as Timmy, and David Duchovny as Bill. The supporting cast includes Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Pam Grier, and Samantha Mathis.

What happened in Pet Sematary?

Released in 2019, Pet Sematary is also based on Stephen King's story. The story follows the Creed family, who seek a fresh start in the town. The family consists of father Louis, mother Rachel, daughter Ellie, and toddler son Gage. Instead of finding peace, they encounter death.

Their family cat named Church is run over by a truck, and the neighbor Jud Crandall helps the Creed family bury it in the ancient pet cemetery. It is believed that pets buried there will return to life, and the same happens with the Church, but violence ensues. The younger son, Gage, also meets the same fate as Church.

To bring his son back, Louis buries Gage in the Pet Cemetery, and he returns violently, killing Jud and Rachel. Louis kills the reincarnated evil Gage and Church. He still doesn't learn the lesson and makes the same mistake with Rachel's burial. She returns cold, and the film ends.

So, in this prequel, we may find answers as to why the pet cemetery turns everyone buried there evil.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is scheduled to be released by Paramount+ on October 6, 2023.