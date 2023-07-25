What is Pet Sematary: Bloodlines based on? Details explored

Paramount+'s Pet Sematary: Bloodlines intends to pay an ode to the 1983 Stephen King novel by the same name. The upcoming movie is based on an untold book chapter and is a prequel to the 2019 Pet Sematary film adaptation.

Releasing worldwide on October 7, 2023, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines shows the audience a young Jud Crandall, played by Jackson White.

The 2019 film follows the story of the Creed family, who becomes friendly with their neighbor, Jud Crandall, and discovers a burial ground with the power to resurrect the dead. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines sheds light on Jud Crandall's early years and takes the audience back by a few decades to 1969.

Paramount Players and Di Bonaventura Pictures produce the upcoming movie, which will be released in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Brazil on October 6, 2023.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and the franchise's adaptation

Stephen King's horror novel Pet Sematary has left a significant mark in the horror genre. In 1989, Mary Lambert adapted Stephen King's supernatural horror novel into a film that starred Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne, and Denise Crosby. The story was revived again by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer in 2019 for a remake. Pet Sematary (2019) starred Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow.

It is not uncommon for movies to stray from the text due to limitations in time and to include an individualistic approach. The same goes for Pet Sematary, as it deviates from the original 1983 novel in multiple ways. Thus, one can say that the movie adaptations are not direct. However, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is not a direct adaptation of the novel but is based on an untold chapter from King's book.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines picks up the story from Jud Crandall's life and shows how he became tied to Ludlow. The storyline for the upcoming film by IMDb says:

"In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow."

It continues,

"Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."

Regardless of all, the Lindsey Beer movie may include its alterations, as did the first movie with an older movie version of Ellie Creed being killed by a truck instead of her brother, Gage. The Creeds were never from Boston, Massachusetts; in the books, the family goes on a long drive from Chicago to Maine. The parade of masked children and their cemetery use were never mentioned directly in the book. The same applies to a violent resurrected Church, the family cat.

The upcoming movie in the franchise keeps Stephen King's novel in spirit and promises a more intimate connection with an essential character, Jud.

More on Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Paramount+'s upcoming horror thriller stars Jackson White, Jack Mulhern, Forrest Goodluck, Natalie Alyn Lind, Pam Grier, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Samantha Mathis, David Duchovny, and Henry Thomas.

Famously known for Mrs. Fletcher and Ambulance, Jackson White will take the role of Jud Crandall on October 6, 2023.