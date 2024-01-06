The story of a Ukrainian orphan, Natalia Grace, came back with The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, a follow-up to the controversial 2023 docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace.

The docuseries follows a six-year-old Ukrainian orphan, Natalia Grace, who was born with a rare bone disorder, spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia. She was adopted by Michael and Kristin Barnett, who then suspected that the girl was actually 22 years old. Following this, they legally changed Natalia's age to 22 and left her alone in an apartment, for which Natalia later took Michael to court.

The docuseries covers the trial that ensued, delving into narratives from the girl herself as well as others involved in the case.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Release date and streaming options explored

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks was released on January 1, 2024. It aired over three nights, with the final episodes being aired on January 3, 2024, on ID from 6 PM to 9 PM PT or 9 PM to 11 PM ET. However, for those who missed the show on the mentioned dates, it is also available for streaming.

The new season of the Natalia Grace docuseries is exclusively streaming on Max and Discovery+. Viewers can subscribe to Max, starting at just $9.99, or Discovery+, which costs $4.99 monthly. Both are available as add-on channels through DirecTV, Hulu, and Prime Video.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace season 1 is available on-demand through Prime Video for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Viewers can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 and the full season for $9.79.

To stream season two on Amazon, subscribers will need to log in with their Amazon Prime membership and use the free trial to Discovery+ that the streaming platform offers to its subscribers.

More about The Curious Case of Natalia Grace

The first season of the ID docuseries explored the story of little Natalia, a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan who was diagnosed with a rare form of dwarfism and was adopted by an American family, the Barnetts.

Things were going fine until the adoptive parents began to suspect that Natalia was a fully functioning adult masquerading as a little kid to harm and terrorize them. Court records and DNA testing confirmed that Natalia was a child who was born in 2003, but both the Barnetts remain unconvinced.

The first season primarily focused on Kristine and Michael Barnett and the story they had to tell. The second season, subtitled Natalia Speaks, will feature an extensive, emotional sit-down between Natalia and her adoptive father, Michael Barnett. The two meet face-to-face for the first time since the shocking allegations of lies and abuse first went public.

The docuseries will feature the two coming to terms with the accusations thrown around in both directions and offer new insight into what went down behind closed doors in the Barnetts family.

The documentary uses a combination of interviews conducted with the involved parties, third-party observers, and behavioral experts. It also features behind-the-scenes footage that will corroborate the narratives to showcase both sides of the case.

Don't miss watching The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, which is now available for streaming on Max and Discovery+.