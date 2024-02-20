How to watch The Zone of Interest at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The Zone of Interest, one of the most anticipated films of 2023, recently lapped up the BAFTA award for Best Film Not in the English Language. It became the first ever film to win awards for both Best British Film and Film Not in English Language. Directed by Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest is in the German language and follows a harrowing wartime story.

The wartime drama, which is based on the 2014 book of the same name by Martin Amis, follows Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), the Auschwitz commandant, and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), as they construct their ideal home next to a concentration camp.

The Zone of Interest which has received five Academy Award 2024 nominations, can now be watched at home as it is finally getting a digital release on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, after its original theatrical release in the US on December 15, 2023.

The Zone of Interest digital release date and platforms explored

Release date details

The Zone of Interest is one of the most critically acclaimed films from last year, and for people who missed it in theaters, there is good news. The film will be digitally released across platforms on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The film is distributed by A24, and the company usually follows a 60-day window between the theatrical release of a film and its digital release. The February 20 digital release date marks a 67-day theatrical-to-digital window, which is about standard for A24 films.

Digital releases are generally available across numerous platforms for rent or purchase by viewers. The A24 film is likely to be made available on online platforms like YouTube Movies, Apple iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) services.

The Zone of Interest streaming platforms explored

For viewers who are looking to stream The Zone of Interest, they will have to wait since no official release date for the film has been announced yet. The film is still being played across theaters in the US and UK and the streaming will be put on hold till the film stops playing in the theaters.

The film will likely be released for streaming on Max, as A24 and Warner Bros. signed a deal in December 2023 to make Max the official streaming platform for all A24 films. It will join other A24 films on the platform like The Iron Claw, Priscilla, and Dicks: The Musical.

What is The Zone of Interest about?

The 2014 book of the same name by Martin Amis serves as loose inspiration for the 2023 historical drama The Zone of Interest. Rudolf Höss, a Nazi commandant, and his wife Hedwig are the subjects of the story, which centers on their idyllic home near the Auschwitz extermination camp.

The film was named after the restricted area surrounding the Auschwitz concentration camp, which was referred to as the "Interessengebiet" in German. The definition of "zone of interest" is "an area of interest" that is stimulating and generates a lot of novel ideas. Nazi officials used it as a euphemism for the region known as Auschwitz.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp."

The film explores the conflict between professional responsibilities and choosing family happiness in an unnerving setting. The film also portrays the apathy and complicit attitude that Nazi Commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife show toward the human misfortune they experience up close.

The Zone of Interest will be digitally released for viewing on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.