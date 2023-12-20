Is A24's Dream Scenario available for streaming? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Dream Scenario is a satirical comedy by Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli. The A24 movie did incredibly well at the Toronto Film Festival, and it premiered in theaters in November 2024. The film has been a favorite among critics, and fans are now eagerly awaiting updates on its availability for online streaming.

As per reports from When to Stream, the film is set to have a digital release on December 22, 2023, where it will be made available for purchase online through Premium Video on Demand (PVOD). A24 has yet to release any news about when the film will be available for streaming on digital platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video.

A24's Dream Scenario Digital is anticipated to have a digital release on December 22

Less than a month has passed since since the theatrical release of Dream Scenario, and it is anticipated that the film will be digitally released on December 22, 2023. Digital releases are generally available across numerous platforms where users can purchase the film to watch it. The film is likely to be made available on online platforms like YouTube Movies, Apple iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) services.

The film, which was released on November 22, 2023, didn't reach a broad audience until December 1, when it went from showing in less than 200 US theaters to over 1,500. Dream Scenario has already made $6.1 million at the box office worldwide, days ahead of its digital release.

Where to stream A24's Dream Scenario?

The production company, A24, has not signed any exclusive contracts specifying where its films can be streamed. But when it comes to A24's movie offerings, Paramount+ and Showtime stand out as the preferred streaming services.

Looking at A24's releases for the current year, it is evident that none of the studio's films — aside from Joaquin Phoenix's Beau is Afraid — have confirmed exact release dates on Hulu or Netflix.

Given the customary release schedules for A24 films, most of them tend to arrive on streaming services between 179 and 203 days after their wide theatrical release. Dream Scenario, which has achieved box office success similar to Pearl and Beau is Afraid, is probably going to follow a similar schedule.

It is safe to assume that the film will begin its streaming voyage in late spring or early summer of 2024 and that its digital premiere will likely take place on Paramount+ and Showtime, as discussed earlier.

A24's Dream Scenario - Synopsis

In this peculiar tale, Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage), an Evolutionary biology researcher, instructs sluggish college students about the behaviors of ants and other creatures. His peaceful life is disturbed one day when he starts to appear in people's dreams for no apparent reason.

While mayhem breaks out in everyone's minds, Paul tries to lead a normal life and adjust to his unexpected popularity. When Paul appears in unhappy dreams, people start to perceive him as a monster.

Starring Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, and Tim Meadows, among others, the film is reportedly a brilliant exploration into the state of current social media and its impact on the lives of people daily.

Catch the film as it is still running across theaters and will soon be available to watch online through a digital release on December 22, 2023.