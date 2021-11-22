How did the "where we bout to eat at" kid die? Cause of death explored as viral star Antwain Fowler aka 'Big TJ' passes away at 6 

On Sunday, November 21, Antwain Fowler’s mother took to his official Instagram account announcing that the six-year-old had passed. The social media star was famous online after his “where we bout to eat at” video went viral. The child had reportedly undergone 25 surgeries in just five years due to a persistent condition.

Antwain Fowler’s mother wrote in the Instagram post’s caption:

“Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!!”

The child’s social media account was monitored by China, his mother. Social media is now flooded with many showing their support for the family.

What happened to Antwain Fowler?

The Miami-native has suffered from autoimmune enteropathy since July 2015. However, the cause of death has not been confirmed by the family. A GoFundMe page has been linked to Antwain Fowler’s Instagram account which stated that the rare immune deficiency disorder attacks the intestines.

The fundraising campaign was created by a family member of Big TJ. It came into being so that fans of the young social media star could support the family to cover their medical expenses. The GoFundMe page read:

“The first four years of Antwain’s life was an everlasting fight, and very crucial experience for his family. From the moment Antwain was released from the hospital he wanted to know one thing, “Where we bout to eat at,” which is what the entire world finds themselves asking quite often.”

When Antwain Fowler arrived at Port Antwain, he became unwell the following day, according to the GoFundMe page. Doctors reportedly told the family that Fowler had pneumonia, which had affected his upper right and lower left lung.

The page also stated that he was “on the road to recovery,” which was unfortunately not the case.

At the time of writing this article, the page had raised over $60k.

