How Young Sheldon finale clashes with Sheldon's Germany subplot in The Big Bang Theory, explained

There are several references to The Big Bang Theory in Young Sheldon as it is a spinoff of the latter. Young Sheldon, created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, depicts the story of Sheldon Cooper, a brilliant little boy from Texas. The same character also appeared as an adult in California in The Big Bang Theory.

Throughout The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon mentions incidents that happened to him and his family when he lived with them. However, fans have noted several times that adult Sheldon was an unreliable source when it came to speaking about his childhood. In the season 6 finale, this happened once again.

Young Sheldon's Germany subplot had inaccuracies, according to Sheldon Cooper's story in The Big Bang Theory

The season 6 finale of Young Sheldon was titled A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight, and a Darn Fine Ring. The episode saw Sheldon and his mother Mary travel to Germany and learn that a deadly tornado ravaged their hometown of Medford, Texas. It was further revealed that it completely destroyed Sheldon's maternal grandmother's home.

Following this setback, Connie, Sheldon's grandmother, moved in with her boyfriend, Dale Ballard. However, according to Sheldon Cooper's story from The Big Bang Theory, the tornado eradicated his family's house. There was no mention of his grandmother/Meemaw. He even added that his mother, Mary, had to fly back to Texas and help his dad with the fallout.

The adult Sheldon Cooper said:

"It was tornado season, and it was an aluminum house."

It is not the first time that an adult Sheldon's story has proven inaccurate. In The Big Bang Theory, he revealed that when he was 13, he walked in on his father cheating on his mother. It happened during spring break.

It was supposed to take place at the end of season 2, but the spinoff completely ignored that. There was no mention or even a hint of an affair. In fact, there was no subplot related to spring break. It was shown that Sheldon had already returned to school.

Young Sheldon synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis for Young Sheldon reads:

"For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son.

It further states:

"For 12 years on "The Big Bang Theory," audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. In "Young Sheldon," audiences get a chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become. Jim Parsons, who plays the adult version of Sheldon on "The Big Bang Theory," narrates."

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and several others. It premiered on September 25, 2017, on CBS.