10 female celebrities who admitted to cheating on their partner

In the world of celebs, where every action they take undergoes intense scrutiny, a revelation of infidelity can create a media frenzy.
Well-known individuals like Kristen Stewart, Jessica Simpson, and LeAnn Rimes have made headlines by openly admitting to being unfaithful to their partners. Whether expressed through apologies or candid interviews, these revelations peel back the facade and uncover the genuine human struggles faced even by the most renowned figures.
Each story provides a unique lens into the complexities of relationships under the public eye, ranging from entanglements to fleeting lapses in judgment with colleagues. Whether it's their raw honesty that tugs at the heartstrings or shocking revelations, these instances of unfaithfulness offer a glimpse into the personal lives of celebrities who navigate not only fame but also the everyday challenges of love, trust, and loyalty.
From Kristen Stewart to Kris Jenner: 10 celebs who addressed their infidelity
1) Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson
In 2012, Hollywood celeb Kristen Stewart confessed to her affair with director Rupert Sanders while she was in a relationship with Robert Pattinson. The incident gained significant media attention when photographs were released, causing Stewart to issue a public apology expressing remorse for the pain and embarrassment she caused to those around her.
Her apology read:
"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him. I love him. I'm so sorry."
2) Jessica Simpson & Johnny Knoxville
In her memoir Open Book, singer, and celeb Jessica Simpson disclosed "an emotional affair" she had with Johnny Knoxville while being married to Nick Lachey. During the production of The Dukes of Hazzard, Simpson vividly described the emotional bond she experienced with Knoxville.
Although their connection never turned physical, she considered it a form of infidelity due to the intense attachment involved.
In her memoir, the celeb mentioned her encounter with infidelity and stated:
"But to me, an emotional affair was worse than a physical one... Johnny and I had that, which seemed far more of a betrayal to my marriage than s*x." The couple ultimately divorced in 2006 following four years of marriage."
3) Meg Ryan & Dennis Quaid
Actress and celeb Meg Ryan was involved with actor Russell Crowe while still married to Dennis Quaid. Although Ryan and Quaid separated in 2000, she later revealed in an interview with In Style that infidelity existed on both sides of their marriage, not just one, and further mentioned:
"It was a great story, but what wasn’t in the story was the reality of my marriage for nine years. Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful. I found out more about that once I was divorced."
She added:
"I think he took a big hit. But Russell didn’t break up the marriage. He was definitely there at the end, but it wasn’t his fault. I was a mess. I hurt him, too, at the end. I couldn’t be in another long relationship, it wasn’t the time for that. So I got out.”
4) LeAnn Rimes & Dean Sheremet
In a 2010 interview with ABC News, country musician, and celebrity LeAnn Rimes openly discussed her affair with actor Eddie Cibrian, which took place while they were both married. During the interview, Rimes reflected on her actions and stated:
"It happens every day to so many people. And I if I take away my album sales, my words, and you have just another couple. You had two couples whose marriages didn't work who really stumbled upon each other and fell in love."
5) Tori Spelling & Charlie Shanian
Actress and celebrity Tori Spelling met Dean McDermott in 2005 when they were both already married to other people. In her memoir, Spelling openly discussed their relationship and admitted to the affair that took place between them and mentioned:
"It was fun to flirt, but I knew nothing would happen … But: Dean and I went to a bar after dinner. And we spent the night at the Cartier Place. The following day when I woke up next to Dean, I had no regrets. Something was really wrong with my marriage."
They tied the knot in 2006. News subsequently emerged that McDermott had been unfaithful, to Spelling, with an actress.
6) Karrine Steffans & Bow Wow
During her appearance on Good Moms Bad Choices, author and celeb Karrine Steffans openly discussed her life. She reminisced about a time when she had relationships with Bow Wow and Lil Wayne while still being married. Steffans shared how she would occasionally spend 2 or 3 days away from her husband to meet up with her "boyfriends."
However, upon returning home, the celeb found her husband having prepared dinner and even inquiring if she had a good time. Interestingly, Steffans presented her infidelity as an aspect of their marriage, suggesting that her husband was aware of and accepting of her actions.
7) Katherine McPhee & Nick Cokas
Katharine McPhee, a celebrity, and singer, gained media attention in 2013 when she was caught kissing Michael Morris. At the time, Morris was the married director of the show Smash, while McPhee herself was married to Nick Cokas.
Unfortunately, this affair resulted at the end of McPhee's marriage as they separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.
Despite the scandal surrounding her actions, the celeb later expressed no regrets about the affair and viewed it as an opportunity for personal growth. It is worth noting that Morris' marriage to actress Mary McCormack remained unaffected by these events.
8) Kris Jenner & Robert Kardashian
Kris Jenner's relationship with Robert Kardashian was affected by her involvement with Todd Waterman, a soccer player ten years her junior. This affair caused strain and ultimately led to their divorce. In hindsight, the celeb openly expressed feelings of shame and regret for her actions.
She acknowledged that there was a void in her marriage that contributed to her decision to be unfaithful. Despite the pain she endured, the celeb managed to move forward and reflect on the valuable lessons learned from this experience.
9) Morena Baccarin & Austin Chick
Renowned for her performances in Deadpool and Gotham, the renowned celeb, Morena Baccarin faced scrutiny when her estranged husband, Austin Chick, made allegations of infidelity with her co-star Ben McKenzie.
This situation intensified further as Chick initiated divorce proceedings in July 2015. Adding to the Complex, Baccarin revealed that she was three and a half months pregnant with McKenzie's child.
The ensuing divorce process became highly contentious as they battled over custody rights for their son. In the end, the couple managed to have two children together. However, the scandal had a lasting impact on both Baccarin's image and personal life.
10) Bijou Phillips & Sean Lennon
Bijou Phillips, a renowned celeb, model, and singer from the United States, found herself entangled in a scandal when her romantic involvement with Max LeRoy best friend of Sean Lennon led to the end of her relationship with Lennon.
This incident garnered significant attention and became a noteworthy chapter in Phillips' life. While specific details about the affair and its consequences have not been extensively reported, it remains an integral part of a celeb's life story.
In the realm of fame and recognition, the stories of celebs admitting to cheating provide a candid glimpse into the complexities of human relationships. From scandals to tangled love affairs in Hollywood, these occurrences reveal that even those in the limelight face personal dilemmas, make mistakes, and learn from them.
Whether through self-reflection or open conversations about regret, these celebs have confronted the challenges brought by fame, love, and moral values with varying levels of transparency and resilience.