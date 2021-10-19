Who is Darius McCrary married to? Relationship history explored as actor shuts down Sidney Starr rumors

American actor-singer Darius McCrary recently sparked romance rumors with Sidney Starr after the latter posted a picture of the pair on Instagram to mark their special friendship. The rumors further intensified after the model posted another video of the duo from a photoshoot.

However, the Family Matters star immediately shot down the speculation and revealed that he is engaged to someone. During an Instagram Live, the actor mentioned that his fiancé would be offended by the rumors:

“While y’all are discussing these rumors that aren’t true, we eating… What are we, in high school? You’re going to tell me who I can’t be friends with, who I can’t hang out with? I think my fiancé would really have something different to say. That’s what y’all should be focusing on — where that ring is.”

Although the actor did not reveal the identity of his new fiancé, his upcoming wedding will mark his fourth marriage. Darius McCrary was previously married to Juliette Vann, Karrine Steffans, and Tammy Brawner.

A look into Darius McCrary’s past relationships

Darius McCrary has been married three times and is currently engaged to an unidentified woman (Image via Getty Images)

Darius McCrary is an American actor, singer, rapper, and producer. He is best known for playing the role of Eddie Winslow in the popular 1989 sitcom Family Matters.

In addition to his prominent career in the entertainment industry, the actor has often made headlines for his personal life and many marriages.

His first marriage was with Las Vegas showgirl Juliette Vann. The duo started dating in 2005 and tied the knot just four months into their relationship. However, the marriage was short-lived and the pair parted ways in 2006.

The actor then started dating author Karrine Steffans in 2008. The couple exchanged their vows in 2009, three months after their engagement. However, the marriage soon fell apart as Steffans accused Darius McCrary of alleged physical abuse and domestic violence. The pair finalized their divorce in 2011.

McCrary’s third marriage was with basketball player Tammy Brawner. The pair married in 2014 but their relationship soon hit rock bottom after Darius was accused of domestic violence once again.

Tammy filed for divorce in the Los Angeles Superior Court and mentioned that the actor was “violent, destructive, and unstable emotionally.” She also alleged that he was addicted to drugs and alcohol and claimed that he also mistreated their child Zoey.

However, Darius’ attorney refuted the claims and called Tammy a “predator”:

“She is a predator motivated by desperate desire to extort money out of Mr. McCray while trying to create an advantage in an impending divorce and custody battle.”

The duo finalized their divorce in 2019 but got involved in a long custody battle over their daughter. The court finally gave the basketball player full custody of the child, allowing Darius to have weekly visits under supervision.

The actor has now mentioned that he is engaged once again, but the identity of his fiance is unknown. It remains to be seen if Darius McCrary will walk down the aisle for the fourth time and reveal the name of his partner in the near future.

Edited by Siddharth Satish