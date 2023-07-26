'It's a boring answer' - Mary McCormack opens up about working with CM Punk in Heels Season 2 (Exclusive)

Heels Season 2 will feature wrestling royalty. Not only is CM Punk reprising his role as Ricky Rabies this time, but he is also joined by his wife, AJ Mendez, who plays Elle Dorado.

Even though CM Punk's last AEW run was marred by controversy, his Heels Season 2 co-stars have a completely different opinion of him.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mary McCormack (Willie Day) said about her experience working with the 'best in the world:

"Oh, so much controversy. No, he's so nice. [Laughs]. I wanted to lie and say, 'so much controversy. You wouldn't believe it.' No, he's really a gentleman. It's really boring. It's a boring answer. He's the nicest guy alive." (2.40-2.53)

She went on to joke about how she would have to make up some stuff about CM Punk and Mendez and their behavior on the set of Heels Season 2 to make her answer seem more exciting:

"It's boring. They're so nice. They're complete professionals. It's not a good answer. I have to make some stuff up." (3.03-3.09)

Catch the interview in its entirety below:

So, what can fans expect from Heels Season 2?

Quite a lot, according to Mary McCormack. Be sure to watch the highly anticipated family drama on Friday, July 28, on Starz and the Starz app:

"Gosh, it's a lot. It's eight episodes. And the family drama continues. The Spade Brothers are still trying to wrestle with their past and their father's death and their relationship to each other continues to be complex, to say the least. You know,ewe have Mike O'Malley who plays Gully and he's got a sort of a rival league and his promotion comes with an offer that we can't refuse."(3.22-3.52)

McCormark is particularly enthused about her role in the series:

"And that tension builds and builds and builds. Rooster leaves and jumps ship for that... And the wrestling world storylines are really, really fun. And then I love my storyline with Crystal. I love the beginning of a women's league. I think that's pretty exciting."(3.53-4.13)

Be sure to read what her co-stars had to say about Heels Season 2 right here! Wrestling fans who are still yearning for more bodyslams and backstage drama are almost guaranteed to love the show.

Are you looking forward to Heels 2? Sound off in the comments section below.

