How Allen Maldonado prepped for his Heels Season 2 role with AEW (Exclusive)

AEW star CM Punk is a big part of Heels, the hit series from Starz. But Allen Maldonado, who plays defecting pro wrestler Rooster Robbins in the show, also prepped for his role with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, the actor told us how AEW helped him gear up for Season two:

"I mean I definitely got into some AEW and checked out some of the guys over there. It's some incredible talent. I got to see a live match I believe a month and a half ago. And the energy was electric." [05:18 - 05:34]

Being a part of the live AEW experience even made the actor wishful to take these characters to a bigger live setting:

"Just to compare it to what we're doing on Heels, which is more of an independent level to this arena, is you know...crowds screaming your name as you wrestle. That's definitely...as an actor and then fantasizing as Rooster, you dream of that experience of expanding to that level, where we get to an arena-sized crowd with some of these characters." [05:34 - 05:59]

AEW star CM Punk and former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez are very much a part of Season 2 of Heels

CM Punk was a part of Heels Season one as Ricky Rabies and plays an even more significant role in the upcoming season.

But what may be an even bigger treat for wrestling fans is that AJ Mendez, who was AJ Lee during her stint in WWE, plays Elle Dorado in Season two of the show.

Without going into spoiler territory, her appearance and some of her mannerisms delighted this reviewer greatly.

Catch the highly anticipated drama in its second installment on Friday, July 28, airing on the Starz App and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

