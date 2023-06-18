When did Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott get married? Love at First Lie host’s estranged husband announces divorce in a now-deleted post

Love at First Lie host Tori Spelling has been married to Dean McDermott since 2006. While the couple has previously been under the radar about the nature of their relationship after Dean was missing from the family’s holiday card in 2021, he recently took to Instagram to announce their split. However, he deleted the post soon after. In the post, he wrote:

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

He further expressed his desire for the public to respect their privacy and added that the two will continue working together as loving parents, guiding and loving their children through the “difficult time.”

Love at First Lie host Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were married to different people when they met

The Love at First Lie host Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott met in 2005 while filming Mind Over Murder. At the time, Tori was married to Charlie Shanian, while McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace.

Less than a month after the actress got a divorce from Shanian, she and Dean got married in Fiji, on May 7, 2006, and welcomed their first child, Liam, a year later. In 2008, they welcomed their daughter Stella into their lives.

Two years after welcoming their second child, the Love at First Lie host and her husband renewed their vows in Beverly Hills. The year after, Tori gave birth to Hattie, after which she became pregnant again a month later.

The couple welcomed Finn after a difficult pregnancy in August 2012. During this period, rumors about their marriage being rocky started surfacing. At the time, the MTV host denied the rumors, but a year later, Dean McDermott admitted to cheating on his wife. He addressed the cheating during the family’s reality show, True Tori, and told her:

"You were at a Christmas event, and I was f*cking around. That’s disgusting. That’s disgusting."

The television personality continued working through their issues before Dean proposed to Tori once again in April 2016. The family was on vacation to Europe when Dean proposed to the Love at First Lie star again, and a few months later, they announced being pregnant for the fifth time.

In January 2016, Spelling was sued by American Express for unpaid credit card bills since the summer of 2015, which amounted to $37,981.97. The same year, the couple underwent financial troubles as they owed the state of California $259,108.23 for unpaid state taxes from 2014.

In 2017, Tori gave birth to Beau Dean. Fllowing which, she opened up about their relationship status three years after the cheating scandal and celebrated their 14-year anniversary in 2020. However, a year later on Jeff Lewis Live, she said that they sleep in two separate beds. The same year, Dean was absent from the family holiday card, but Tori took to social media to clarify that he was filming a new project in Canada.

As mentioned earlier, after many years of being together and navigating through a rocky relationship, Dean announced his split with the reality star on Instagram, but the post has been deleted shortly afterwards. As such, official announcements on the duo's separation await from both parties.

Episodes of Love at First Lie season 1, which was hosted by Tori Spelling, are available to stream on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes