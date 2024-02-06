Below Deck: Allegations by Elizabeth Frankini against Bravo show

Elizabeth Frankini was fired from season 8 of Below Deck. The franchise has four shows under its belt and most of them have seen their crew getting fired following misconduct/misdemeanor allegations, making clear Bravo's zero-tolerance policy.

In Peter Hunziker's case, who was fired following a racist-sexist meme he posted on his Instagram, fans hugely appreciated Bravo's decision to not give such elements a chance.

However, after her exit from the show, Elizabeth Frankini along with two other Below Deck alumni Gabriela Barragán and Ashley Marit, bit back at the network calling out their adverse production conditions, and their racist remarks.

Why was Elizabeth Frankini fired from Below Deck and what did she have to say about Bravo?

Elizabeth Frankini was fired for sleeping in the guest cabin with her boatmance James Hough, as a final straw, after she consistently failed at her tasks on the show. In a turn of events, according to Elizabeth Frankini's Business Insider interview, she received a text from James when the crew got back to the ship after a night of drinking.

He asked her to come to the vacant guest cabin, which she was nervous to go to but later complied as she was urged to do so by the producers off-camera. She was fired a week later by Chief Stew Francesca Rubi, who said,

"I think every charter I’ve really had to work and I’m continually putting energy and checking up on you and we’ve had numerous chats about this, but sleeping in the guest cabin was sort of, like, the final straw for me.”

With James' job intact, Elizabeth Frankini was shocked to hear the producer's decision to let her go, who initially encouraged her to drink, then urged her to use the guest cabin with James. In the same interview, Elizabeth said,

"That gave me a very bad taste in my mouth about Bravo, about production, about everything."

Confessions from other members of the Below Deck franchise supporting Elizabeth Frankini's allegations and Bravo's reaction to it

Other former stars of the franchise including Gabriella Barragán from Below Deck Sailing Yacht also admitted to being encouraged to drink by the producers of the show, even after their knowledge of her history with substance abuse.

Addressing the pay discrepancy between Below Deck stars and the stars of other Bravo reality shows, Page six reported Ashley Martin, former stew from Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 saying,

"We're on TV, but technically we're the help. We don't get the same treatment."

When Business Insider asked Bravo to comment on the claims of these Below Deck alumni, the network said, "We take allegations of misconduct on our shows seriously and review all claims that are brought to our attention." Talking about the alcohol-related allegations, they added,

"Stricter guidelines on alcohol consumption and direction on when to intervene to maintain safety of cast and crew, increased psychological support, enhanced workplace trainings, and a requirement to provide cast and crew with a direct line to NBCUniversal to raise concerns."

Only time will tell if these allegations are indeed addressed or paid no heed to by the network. Below Deck season 11 has premiered and will be airing its new episodes on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET.