Hulu's Back in the Groove release date and air time

Hulu is coming up with an exciting dating show, Back in the Groove, where three single women in their 40s will try to fall in love with younger men. The show will premiere on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on the network.

In the eight-episode series, three single women will exit their comfort zones and descend on The Groove Hotel to pursue young men on Back in the Groove. Taye Diggs will host the show.

Women in their 40s will appear on Back in the Groove

Three single women in their 40s will check into Groove Hotel, a resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic, to live joyously and hopefully find love.

One of the show's contestants is Quentin Lloyd, a 29-year-old man. He grew up in Durham and played football at Winston-Salem State University before moving to Atlanta. He now lives there and works as a police officer.

On the show, "these women will get the chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face daily."

They will kickstart new relationships and rediscover themselves. The female participants are Sparkle, a 43-year-old from Atlanta, Steph, a 41-year-old from Miami, and Brooke, a 42-year-old from Los Angeles. They are excited to find love on the new reality show.

In the premiere episode of Back in the Groove, host Taye will welcome the ladies to the hotel, who will meet each other and express what they are looking for in the young men.

The ladies will then be introduced to the "24 hot young men". However, the trailer shows that one of the guys, 22-year-old Steven, is hiding something major from everyone. In the trailer of the show, he says:

"I came in here with a pretty big secret. It’s weird keeping a secret from the guys. They have no idea who I am."

As the show progresses, the men and the women will get to know each other and their desires. There will be a few stunning revelations and heartbreaks along the way as all the singles ladies are seen getting emotional at one point.

The ladies will also have the power to narrow down their choices of men by eliminating the ones they don't connect with.

The series is executive produced by showrunners Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Elan Gale, Bill Dixon, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe, Shannon Stoeke, and Diggs. Back in the Groove is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative and Beyond Media Rights Ltd. This marks the first unscripted Hulu original under Walt Disney Television Alternative.

The new show is a four-night event on the streaming service Hulu. The first two episodes premiere on Monday, with two new episodes available each day through Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Tune in on Monday to watch the new dating show, Back in the Groove, on Hulu. The episodes will also be available to view on the Hulu app and online at hulu.com/series/back-in-the-groove. Watch out if you are a fan of dating show-based drama.

