Hulu’s Living for the Dead: Release date and cast explored

Living for the Dead promises to be thrilling, spine-chilling, paranormal perfection. Scheduled to release on Hulu on October 18 at 3 am ET, the series will follow five queer ghosthunters on a mission to bring peace to the dead and closure to the living. Featuring as host is none other than the Twilight starlet, Kristen Stewart. This show has been created by the makers of the popular Netflix hit, Queer Eye. Horrifying, deep-buried truths will come to light, and many unanswered questions will finally be put to rest.

Living for the Dead's recently dropped trailer teases eerie happenings, hovering chandeliers, and a room full of people who have the power to communicate with those from the great beyond.

The official synopsis of Living for the Dead reads:

"From Executive Producer Kristen Stewart and the creators of Queer Eye, join five fabulous, queer ghost hunters crisscross the country, helping the living by healing the dead... Together, they'll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood - living and dead. This is Living For The Dead, Ghost Hunties!"

Living for the Dead: Release date and time for all regions

Haunting yet healing, Living for the Dead is creatively produced by Kristen Stewart, among others. It promises to give viewers a glimpse into what the spirits from the afterlife have been longing to convey, resolving underlying issues and also getting even horror fanatics spooked.

All the episodes of the show will be ready to watch on Hulu on October 17 or 18, 2023, depending on the timezone of the viewer.

Here's when the terrifying, thrilling final product will be ready to watch:

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) October 18, 2023 3 am Midwest of the US (CT) October 18, 2023 2 am Mountain Time (MT) October 18, 2023 1 am West Coast of the US (PT) October 18, 2023 12 am Alaska (AKT) October 17, 2023 11 pm Hawaii (HAT) October 17, 2023 10 pm England (BST) October 18, 2023 8 am Italy (CEST) October 18, 2023 9 am France (CEST) October 18, 2023 9 am Germany (CEST) October 18, 2023 9 am Spain (CEST) October 18, 2023 9 am Australia (AEST) October 18, 2023 5 pm India (IST) October 18, 2023 12:30 pm Japan (JST) October 18, 2023 4 pm South Korea (KST) October 18, 2023 4 pm

Meet the "Ghost Hunties" on Living for the Dead

The Ghost Hunties jet-set across the globe to visit the most haunted sites and help people set the ghosts that have been hovering over them to rest. Things get emotional and haunting, and the screeches of terror couldn't get louder as they go above and beyond to offer people the peace they've been craving.

They help pass on messages from the dead to the living, something that would help them find solace and be able to move past traumas. The cast of this highly anticipated show includes Ken Boggle, a tarot card reader; Alex Le May, a tech expert; Logan Taylor, a psychic; Roz Hernandez, a paranormal researcher; and Juju Bae, a witch.

Some of the locations they went on a paranormal hunt to include the Clown Motel in Nevada, the Copper Queen Hotel in Arizona, Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, the Palace Theatre in Kentucky, and the Palomino in Nevada.

Living for the Dead features Twilight star Kristen Stewart as the executive producer, and she also makes appearances on the show, as teased in the trailer. The brainchild of the creators of Queer Eye, five queer ghost-hunters, now known as the "Ghost Hunties," embark on a paranormal journey, each bringing their own unique abilities.

Also among the list of those who conceptualized this eerie adventure are CJ Romero, Elaine White, Rob Eric, David Collins, Michael Williams, and Renata Lombardo.

From Hulu's announcement, this is sure to become the viewers' first-day binge, as all the episodes will be released at the same time. At the moment, eight episodes have been confirmed for this spooky season set to release just before Halloween, on October 18, 2023, at 3 am ET on Hulu.