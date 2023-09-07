The Dead Files 2023: Release date, air time, and plot

The Dead Files has been renewed for yet another season, which is set to air on September 7, 2023. Continuing his paranormal investigations in high spirits is homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi, who will be joined by a new Medium, Cindy Kaza. Cindy is set to replace fan favorite Amy Allan in the latest installment of the long-running series.

The Travel Channel stated how the upcoming season will be significantly different without Steve's original co-star, Amy Allan, who had solved several cases with Steve over their 200-episode journey. Medium Cindy is well-known and has been liked by fans of the show, who are curious to see how this fresh dynamic will work.

For the upcoming season, the dead have more to say, with haunting revelations and eerier encounters. Helping dozens of individuals and families unravel the mystery behind the shadows lurking around them are Steve and Cindy's job, and they can truly sense it all.

The Dead Files: What to expect from the upcoming season

In The Dead Files, 15-season-strong NYPD Homicide Detective Steve DiSchiavi will be joined by a new face, Psychic Medium Cindy Kaza. The upcoming installment promises to be absolutely terrifying and will make many homeowners consider moving out.

The original The Dead Files' Medium, Amy Allan, bowed out of the show midway through its 15th season, stating she was in need of a "personal break." This temporarily halted production since she played an integral part in all investigations. Following this, makers of this series acknowledged her contribution and were grateful for her having been a part of the family for many years.

As mentioned earlier, Allan was replaced by Medium Cindy Kaza for the remainder of the season. Now, Cindy Kaza and Steve DiSchiavi will investigate the cases in silos, relying purely on their expertise in an attempt to bring peace to homeowners who have, more often than not, been living with the evil dead.

Expand Tweet

Medium Cindy Kaza discusses The Dead Files' pair's first case this season in a recently released clip. She expresses her concerns for the family, who are all haunted by different spirits.

Detective DiSchiavi scopes out and interviews potential witnesses, previous owners, historians, field leaders, and anyone who may be able to aid him in his research. Meanwhile, Cindy Kaza possesses the psychic ability to communicate with spirits and understand their motives. They both come together and discuss their discoveries with the horrified families, hoping to also offer some plausible solutions.

The Dead Files 2023: Where and when to watch the upcoming season

The Dead Files is all set to make its return to Travel Channel, MAX and Discovery+ on September 7 or 8, 2023, depending on the time zone of the viewer.

Audiences can catch the brand new season at the following times:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2 am, Friday, September 8

Eastern Time (ET): 10 pm, Thursday, September 7

Central Time (CT): 9 pm, Thursday, September 7

Mountain Time (MT): 8 pm, Thursday, September 7

Pacific Time (PT): 7 pm, Thursday, September 7

Alaska Time (AKT): 6pm, Thursday, September 7

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 4 pm, Thursday, September 7

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 3am, Friday, September 8

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 12 pm, Friday, September 8

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7.30 am, Friday, September 8

Korean Standard Time and Japan Standard Time: 11 am, Friday, September 8

A new season of The Dead Files will be ready to watch on September 7, 2023, on Travel Channel, MAX, and Discovery+.