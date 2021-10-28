'Hypnotic' ending explained: Is Jenn able to escape Dr. Meade and his sinister-like ways of hypnotherapy? (Spoilers)

Netflix's latest psychological thriller, Hypnotic, is all about hypnosis and its dangers.

Hypnotic is an easy-to-watch horror-thriller film starring horror star Kate Siegel, who plays the lead Jenn Thompson, a woman seeking help from therapist Dr. Collin Meade (Jason O’Mara).

Unfortunately, the therapist abuses his profession and places Jenn under hypnotherapy, where he uses mind control techniques to manipulate women with similar features, which usually leads to their death. As the film progresses, a dark, murky world of conspiratorial therapy is brought to light, with Jenn having to find a way to escape Dr. Meade’s hypnosis.

It's time to dissect and understand the end of Hypnotic.

'Hypnotic' ending: What happens to Jenn?

[SPOILERS]

As Hypnotic progresses towards the end, Jenn is seen grieving over the deaths of her best friend, and she, along with Detective Rollins, needs to find a way to take down the sociopathic therapist. She also learns about Dr. Xavier Sullivan, who was Dr. Meade's mentor.

Jenn is able to find Dr. Sullivan's house, but before heading there, she visits another therapist who also puts her under hypnotherapy, creating a counter trigger for her.

At Dr. Sullivan's house, she learns that he wasn't just his mentor but his father too after she comes across photos of Meade and his wife. What she doesn't realize is that Meade is also there and immediately orders her to sleep, which she does as she is still under his 'spell.'

Still from Netflix's Hypnotic: Dr. Meade and his wife (Image via Netflix)

It is soon revealed that Dr. Meade was trying to replace his wife by planting memories in Jenn’s mind. He is so desperate and so deep in his grief that it has turned him to use wrongful, perhaps evil, methods. On the other hand, Detective Wade is able to find Jenn, which leads to a very violent fight between him and Meade while Jenn manages to get out of her entrapment.

She comes across a gun and tries to shoot Dr. Meade, not realizing that she is somewhat still under his spell. She ends up shooting Detective Wade, thinking he's Meade, but soon comes to her senses and shoots the real Dr. Meade until he's dead.

Hypnotic ends with Jenn visiting Brian, who is in a coma. She apologizes to him and admits she’s at fault for their relationship falling apart after she suffered from a stillborn birth. Skipping to the future, Jenn is serene and now practices self-hypnosis to help her sleep through a CD given by Detective Wade.

Hypnosis has been a long fascination of horror movies and is frequently used in thrillers. Although science says you can't actually use hypnosis to make people do anything and everything but in movies, evil scientists and perhaps people use it for nefarious purposes like the movie Hypnotic itself.

What's unclear is whether Jenn is free of all the psychological triggers instilled by Dr. Meade as Dr. Stells, her new therapist, is shaken by how deep the evil therapist has gone into her mind. Therefore, there are some remnants of the doctor’s insidious mind-control therapy within Jenn's mind.

Somewhere, the movie ends on a happy note now that nobody is controlling Jenn's mind. Hypnotic is now streaming on Netflix.

