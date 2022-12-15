''I can breathe easy now'': Twitter thrilled as HBO Max renews The Sex Lives of College Girls for season 3

The Essex College girls are back with their exploits as HBO Max has ordered a third edition of The Sex Lives of College Girls. This has left fans of the teen comedy-drama series beyond elated. They expressed their excitement on Twitter and said that they “can breathe easy now.”

Some also demanded that season 3 should have more episodes compared to the previous two seasons, which had 10 episodes each. To note, the last two episodes of the second season, Sex & Basketball and The Rooming Lottery, are yet to air.

Their streaming date is Thursday, December 15, 2022, so the renewal came before season 2 was even over. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the show was nominated for the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards in 2022 under the Outstanding New TV Series category.

“Let’s go,” fans exclaim as The Sex Lives of College Girls gets a third season

The Sex Lives of College Girls hit the ball out of the park right from its first season, which aired in 2021. Loved by both critics and audiences, the sex drama received an approval rating of over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes across both the seasons.

So, when the news of the third season dropped, fans couldn’t keep calm.

What do we know of season 3 so far?

As per the synopsis, The Sex Lives of College Girls deals with the lives of four 18-year-old freshmen roommates at Essex College in Vermont. It covers their s*xually active lifestyle as they deal with the struggles and hardships of college.

The third season is expected to take their adventures a step further.

While announcing the renewal, HBO Max’s Executive VP (Original comedy and adult animation) Suzanna Makkos gushed about Kaling and Noble.

Makkos said that the pair continues to "brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way.” She added that the series is a great balance of comedy, s*x, curiousity and chaos, as she noted that she is excited to see what the next season brings.

No details about its release date, plot, or casting are out yet. However, like its debut and sophomore season, The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 might hit HBO Max in November 2023. So, expect the third season around this time next year.

The main cast includes Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. They might return for the third edition, along with series regulars Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert.

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble speak about The Sex Lives of College Girls

The Sex Lives of College Girls is Mindy Kaling’s fifth project as a creator after The Mindy Project, Champions, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Never Have I Ever. Like with Never Have I Ever, she is also associated with The Sex Lives of College Girls as a writer and executive producer.

When asked what prompted her to do a college drama, Kaling said that she grew up watching and loving all the college comedies that were "fratty" like Animal House. She added that the movies were all from a white male point of view and that she had a great time in college and wished that she could see the same on TV.

She highlighted that such shows haven’t been done before and added:

“It’s really fun to be these pioneers in these spaces and show really fun, inclusive casts and people who don’t normally get to be in these kinds of shows. We’re having a really good time.”

On his part, Noble said that the USP of the show is that they “tackle issues that girls who are 18, 19 and 20 are dealing with, which are, unfortunately, plentiful.”

The Sex Lives of College Girls has been bankrolled by Kaling International, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television.

