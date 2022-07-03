"I cried about it": Chris Pratt 'healthy daughter' comment controversy revisited as actor addresses backlash 

After receiving backlash, Chris Pratt is now addressing an incident after 8 whole months. A post shared by Chris Patt just before his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's birthday got a lot of criticism from users on social media for the choice of words used by the Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

The incident was related to a comment made by him about his 'healthy daughter' - netizens thought it was a dig at Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris' son, who was born prematurely with health complications.

However, Pratt has now decided to clear the air in an interview. He stated how he was deeply affected by what people had to say about him and his wife and that he cried about it.

"It f**king bothered me.": Chris Pratt addressed the whole controversy

Speaking to a leading magazine about the entire fiasco, Chris said:

“I said something on Instagram, like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife, looks at me.’ And then I gave her some s–t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter, That is f–ked up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s 9. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f–king bothered me, dude. I cried about it.”

Talking about the incident further, he also said:

“And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife.”

The post, shared by Chris Pratt on November 3, 2021, spread like wildfire as netizens slammed the actor for taking a dig at his ex-wife Anna Faris since their 9-year-old son, Jack, was born prematurely. Jack also experienced muscle and vision issues due to a cerebral hemorrhage.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris welcomed their son, Jack, in 2012. (Image via Twitter)

All of the controversies came into existence after Chris shared a picture with a caption that said:

“Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

This post and how Chris wrote about his present wife giving him a "healthy daughter" attracted a lot of criticism. Users took to Twitter to slam the actor and said:

“Chris Pratt’s “healthy daughter” comment might have been an immeasurable foot in mouth moment, or maybe he meant it how it came off. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for beautiful Jack no matter what though. That’s what matters.”

Anakin Sympathizer 💫 @tomspettys Chris Pratt’s “healthy daughter” comment might have been an immeasurable foot in mouth moment, or maybe he meant it how it came off. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for beautiful Jack no matter what though. That’s what matters 🤍 Chris Pratt’s “healthy daughter” comment might have been an immeasurable foot in mouth moment, or maybe he meant it how it came off. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for beautiful Jack no matter what though. That’s what matters 🤍✨ https://t.co/5kStgsKK8I

.nator. @72Tominator



Anna and Jack deserve so much better. Pop Crave @PopCrave Anna Faris trends on Twitter as people show her love after her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, praised his new wife in a new Instagram post, saying: “she's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter.”



Anna Faris has been open about her son Jack's health issues. Anna Faris trends on Twitter as people show her love after her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, praised his new wife in a new Instagram post, saying: “she's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter.”Anna Faris has been open about her son Jack's health issues. https://t.co/bQbiEOsY6n This is literally so gross. It reads like “my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris.”Anna and Jack deserve so much better. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… This is literally so gross. It reads like “my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris.” Anna and Jack deserve so much better. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

goblinblood @goblinblood1 I'm so tired of Chris Pratt. Team Anna Faris. I'm so tired of Chris Pratt. Team Anna Faris. https://t.co/xziFwMIons

Frou Fighter @BlissfulThorn Reminder that Anna Faris is a national treasure and Chris Pratt belongs here: Reminder that Anna Faris is a national treasure and Chris Pratt belongs here: https://t.co/OugJZaTF3M

f*male b*tch @Ahhmandah chris pratt raving about how his current wife has given him a "healthy daughter" is SO DISGUSTING when he has a lovely disabled son with his ex wife. honestly do famous white men not hear themselves



*also disabled people are healthy - it's just the PRINCIPLE of the thing chris pratt raving about how his current wife has given him a "healthy daughter" is SO DISGUSTING when he has a lovely disabled son with his ex wife. honestly do famous white men not hear themselves*also disabled people are healthy - it's just the PRINCIPLE of the thing

Faris and Pratt split in 2017, after eight years of marriage. In 2018, they finalized their divorce. The following year, in 2019, Pratt married his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2020.

