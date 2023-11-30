"I feel very, very connected to my Mum's career": Lourdes Leon is her mother's biggest fan, chats musical and artistic inspiration in recent interview (Image via Instagram/@lourdesleon)

Global pop icon Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is making headlines with her new single 'Spelling' for its uncanny similarities with her mother's hit 'Frozen'. Turns out it's the daughter paying homage to her mother's genius creation which had an incredible impact not only on her life but also on her vision of artistry.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, UK, on 15 November 2023, Lourdes Leon categorically stated the pivotal role that Madonna's career played in shaping her own creative spirit.

She said:

"That video, that era of music, I feel very, very connected to my Mum's career."

Leon spoke particularly about the influence that Madonna's music and video of 'Frozen' had on her, and that her single titled 'Spelling', which was released on October 11, 2023, was a homage to her mother's timeless creation.

In the Instagram post where Lourdes shared her new musical accomplishment, she wrote:

"It’s an homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art “ Frozen”. That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world . I revere her, and hope that this translates."

In the interview with Glamour, UK, the budding artist also spoke about her innate connection to the "mystical" quality of the music video.

She said:

"I was born around that time, and there's definitely a mystical element to the video and to the song. Which is something that I really connect with."

In the rest of the interview, Lourdes Leon addressed how she feels a kinship with her favorite, pathbreaking female artists, and how they inspire her artistically.

Lourdes Leon discusses her musical inspirations and idols

Madonna isn't the only musical inspiration for Lourdes, and her expansive vision of music led her to idolize other epic female artists like Amy Winehouse and Britney Spears.

Speaking of being influenced by Amy Winehouse's ethos, Leon recounts one interview where the late singer gave the world a piece of her mind:

"In one of her interviews they asked her how she feels about being famous. She’s like 'I don’t care about this, I just want people to leave me alone and let me make what I’m making.' That’s the kind of ethos I really understand and feel the same way as her – it’s my whole mentality when I approach the music."

Lourdes Leon's vision of music aligns with that of the late 'Back to Black' hitmaker. Talking about Britney Spears, she was all admiration for the strength and temerity that the '...Baby One More Time' showed in the face of prolonged abuse and manipulation.

The 27-year-old came in her defence and spoke on how Spears has become an emblem of resilience for her:

"I really respect her and she really did serve as a reflection of the atrocities, especially in that time, that women in music were faced with and how strong they were."

It is not easy for women to navigate the music industry, and Leon acknowledges them for being the pillars of female strength and empowerment, saying that they "ran so we can walk, and do things in a safer environment."

Lourdes Leon speaks on the "influencer wave" and how it is becoming difficult to recognize real talent

Lourdes Leon also spoke about the need to differentiate between real talent and influencer fame in the interview.

She said:

"I don't want to categorise too much but the influencer wave is difficult for real artists."

According to her, the "influencer wave" is sidelining truly genius artists who are left unrecognized and unrewarded for not having enough clout on social media. As a budding artist herself, she wants people to distinguish between "true artists" and "evil people" who are just "pretending and copying".

In the interview, Leon's kinship with her musical heritage and her tribute to the women artists who paved the way before her truly shows that she is here in the industry to bring forth better music and a better world for future female artists to thrive in.