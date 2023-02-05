“Fashion PR”: Lourdes Leon Marc Jacobs runway drama leaves internet divided

The internet is divided over reports that Lourdes Leon, an American singer, was turned away from the Marc Jacobs runway because she was late.

On February 2, the 26-year-old personality appeared to have missed the fashion show held at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City for the label's Spring 2023 collection as she arrived at the destination when the show had already begun.

Def Noodles @defnoodles Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to a Marc Jacobs runway show after being the face of one of their campaigns.

Guess the bouncer said "Material Girl, yes. Material to make a dress, no." EMBARRASSINGMadonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to a Marc Jacobs runway show after being the face of one of their campaigns.Guess the bouncer said "Material Girl, yes. Material to make a dress, no." EMBARRASSING 🚨 Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to a Marc Jacobs runway show after being the face of one of their campaigns.Guess the bouncer said "Material Girl, yes. Material to make a dress, no." https://t.co/KvVQIyWcBq

In a viral TikTok video, Leon, the daughter of singer Madonna, can be seen walking towards the entrance of the fashion show along with her friend when security guards standing there denied her entry and told her the doors were closed.

For the show, Leon donned a denim button-up bustier and paired it with a denim skirt. She completed her look with a denim jacket, a denim handbag, and white knee-high boots.

The alleged denied entry comes as a shock to many as Madonna has been a longtime friend of Marc Jacobs.

Later that night, Lourdes Leon posted pictures of herself from the show, which led some internet users to believe that the incident was only a publicity stunt for the brand.

Twitter reactions to Lourdes Leon Marc Jacobs fashion show drama

After a video of Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, being denied entry to Marc Jacobs' Spring 23 collection went viral over the internet, the Twitterati was left divided. Several users pointed out that Leon was later given an entry on the show after she posted videos on her Instagram handle, calling the whole drama a PR tactic for the brand.

Others were happy that she was not allowed to enter the show, stating it was important to "humble a Nepo baby."

Lourdes Leon made her modeling debut in 2018 when she walked the runway for Gypsy Sport. She also attended Tom Ford's spring 2023 collection show at New York Fashion Week alongside her mother as the duo wore matching black outfits.

This year's Marc Jacobs Spring show was attended by several celebrities, including Ashley Graham, Nicky Hilton, and Emily Ratajkowski.

