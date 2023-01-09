“She’s literally begging her to stop”: Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres over old Taylor Swift interview

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has brought American TV personality Ellen DeGeneres back into the limelight for her questionable interviewing skills on her now-cancelled namesake daytime show, The Ellen Show.

Ratajkowski, also known as Emrata, responded to a video on TikTok where the TV megastar was interviewing pop sensation Taylor Swift back when the latter was just starting out her career. The We Are Your Friends actor took to the comment section to support the Reputation singer by cursing the interviewer out.

Emily Ratajkowski (Image via Getty/GothamC)

The said video was made by TikToker @thatnostalgicgirl and is of two Taylor Swift videos stitched together. One was of her in an interview with Apple Beats' Zane Lowe in 2019 and the other was of her 2012 appearance on DeGeneres's show. It caught Emily Ratajkowski's eye, making her comment on it, wherein she wrote:

“This is so f**ked up. She’s literally begging her to stop.”

Emily Ratajkowski's comment on the video (Image via TikTok/@thatnostalgicgirl)

Ellen DeGeneres' old interview with Taylor Swift explored as Emily Ratajkowski slams the former for her interview skills

The stitched video, created by TikToker @thatnostalgicgirl went viral recently and garnered more than 300k views. It also caught the eye of Emily Ratajkowski, who slammed Ellen DeGeneres.

The TikToker seemed to imply that Swift was talking to Zane Lowe specifically about her experience on The Ellen Show. In the first clip, she confessed to Lowe that older interviews made her feel uncomfortable and that, at 23, she was reduced to who she dated.

The Love Story singer said:

"People were just like... kind of reducing me to... kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I had sat next to at a party once. They were deciding that my songwriting was a trick, rather than a skill and a craft."

She continued by saying that this was a trick people used to minimize women’s skills and achievements and not give them their due regard.

In the 2012 clip, DeGeneres was seen tormenting the All Too Well singer by showing a slideshow of her with an array of men. The former teased and prodded Swift into trying to tell her who she dated and which song on her latest album was about which man.

Despite Swift's several protests, DeGeneres continued to press her and even offered her a bell to ring should a possible muse's face show up on the screen.

The Lavender Haze singer, as young as she was, did not hold back from protests. She said, repeatedly:

“Stop it, stop it, stop! This makes me feel so bad about myself. Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being.”

The video and Swift's constant plea to DeGeneres to stop enraged Emily Ratajkowski, which apparently motivated her to comment. The said TikTokvideo is filled with similar comments, highlighting the 64-year-old media personality's alleged toxic nature.

This also comes after her beloved show was canceled due to allegations of being a massively toxic work environment, the same which DeGeneres called false and termed as "coordinated."

