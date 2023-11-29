What happened to Britney Spears' teeth? Singer sparks concern with latest Instagram bedroom video

Britney Spears' Instagram has always been a source of controversy or polarizing opinions. People have increasingly begun to notice that Spears' teeth are not the same as before due to an apparent unevenness and a gap between teeth. This was especially evident in the latest video shared by Spears on Tuesday, November 28, where she appeared smiling from different angles while in bed.

A quick look at the website of famous Hollywood dentist Dr. Kevin Sands shows Britney standing alongside him next to a piece about dental bonding, a procedure that helps fill the gap between people's teeth. However, the material that fills the gap needs to be replaced after a while. It can be assumed that Spears has chosen not to replace the bonding material.

Britney Spears and dental bonding

Britney Spears was seen topless in her bedroom in her latest Instagram post. "Good Morning," she said as she smiled at the camera from different angles, even flashing a full enamel display with her lips wide apart. She also covered up her breasts with her arm as she displayed her black choker. As with all of Britney's other posts, the comments section of this video was also turned off.

When comparing Britney's wide smile to her smile at the peak of her career, the gap between her teeth becomes increasingly obvious. Britney Spears has never directly spoken about the gap in detail. However, one can find a picture of Spears next to celebrity dentist Dr. Kevin Sands on his official website.

Sands and Britney's picture is placed next to a piece about a dental procedure called dental bonding. The writing explains that "Genetics, poor hygiene, and trauma" can affect how your teeth look and that gaps, chips, malformed, and cracked teeth can prevent people from having a good smile. It continues:

"Dental bonding provides cosmetic enhancements to your smile by addressing common dental issues. This process is quick and painless, and it provides beautiful results for most patients. Dental bonding may be reversed in the future in order to apply permanent or longer-lasting treatments."

Sands and Spears (Image via 90210 dentist)

Dental bonding is the process by which a composite resin is used to help with cracked and chipped teeth and gaps between teeth. According to Cleveland Clinic, "tooth-colored resin material" is used to bond the teeth that are far apart by filling the space.

The procedure is reversible and needs a ten-year touch-up. Therefore, it is possible that Britney Spears reversed the alleged procedure or did not replace the material after ten years. Other celebrities shown next to the writing of the procedure were Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Amber Rose, Fat Joe, and Kanye West, among others.

Netizens speculate on what happened to Britney Spears' teeth

Unlike Britney Spears' post, the comments section was open on The Neighbourhood Talk's Instagram re-post of Britney's post, captioned: "Britney is me when I wake my Man up 😂😩".

A lot of netizens laughed and related to Brittney's video, but many got frightened by the rather random nature of the video. Many users noticed the gap between her teeth and were curious about what happened.

Netizens were concerned about Britney's teeth (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

The question about Britney's teeth is not a new one. In August 2023, redditor u/jbourget2 asked the same question in the r/BritneySpears subreddit. The Reddit user asked:

"I am new here & havnt dove too deep into the page, but this is really bugging me…. Her teeth are so spaced apart in comparison to how they used to be. Is it just me?!"

Redditors had a variety of answers to that question. Some mentioned dental bonding and how that might be the most likely scenario. At the same time, others attributed it to various other factors like her father allegedly taking away her retainer during the conservatorship, "gum disease from decades of smoking and neglect," and "cosmetic upkeep failure," among others. Here are a few reactions from Reddit:

Britney Spears' bedroom video, just like her every other post, went viral, amassing over 4.5 million views in just 5 hours, while The Neighbourhood Talk's re-post of the video amassed over 104,000 views in three hours.