"He clearly took Handsome Squidward pills": Matt Rife jawline surgery claim intensifies as comedian's response to plastic surgeon goes viral 

Comedian Matt Rife's chiselled jawline may cut through a rope, but it has failed to cut through the plastic surgery speculation online. Despite Rife repeatedly denying claims of plastic surgery, social media users appear unconvinced by the comedian attributing the drastic change to puberty.

Matt Rife was relentlessly targeted online after a seemingly unsavory joke about domestic violence on his Netflix special didn't land well with fans who are predominantly women.

The joke slammed across the world, was perceived as highly insensitive and disrespectful as it appeared the comedian made a conscious decision to belittle women. The belief stemmed from Rife, who has a large women-centric fan base, trying to steer away from the narrative that he’s only popular with the ladies.

In an interview with Variety just before the special landed on Netflix, Rife insisted, “I would argue this special is way more for guys.” Rife doggedly defending the quip, only further infuriated social media users. As the criticism intensified, Rife's good looks, which were partly responsible for his meteoric rise, began to attract scrutiny and derision.

In the wake of the backlash, the comedian has not only been criticized for his humor but has also been accused of going under the knife to achieve his chiseled jawline. When quizzed by Mario Lopez for Access Hollywood about the ongoing speculation, Matt Rife said:

"That's the funniest thing in the entire world to me. Because I hit puberty too late, I didn't look like this until I was like 23."

The speculation intensified after a plastic surgeon, Dr Jhonny Betteridge, took to instagram to dissect the plastic surgery claims and concluded that Rife’s dramatic transformation from an oval-faced young man to a square-jawed hunk cannot simply be attributed to puberty.

As a comedian continued to emphatically deny claims of plastic surgery, a dubious social media user said:

“He clearly took Handsome Squidward pills"

Matt Rife's response to a video satirizing jawline controversy sparks wild reactions

Matt Rife is stirring up controversy once again after the comedian was mercilessly criticized for his seemingly insensitive joke about domestic violence. However, this time around, social media users were instead offended by the comedian repeatedly denying getting some work done despite multiple plastic surgeons suggesting it is a plausible accusation.

In response to one such video where a Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr Benjamin Caughlin was seen seemingly satirizing the jawline controversy, Matt Rife commented:

“Lying about medical history is illegal, just FYI.”

Rife's response to the footage, which has gone viral, has only stirred up more trouble for the comedian, who was accused of dishing it out but incapable of taking a joke. The backlash intensified after several people pointed out that in response to Netflix show criticism, Matt Rife alluded that people incapable of appreciating his humor need a special needs helmet. A Reddit user quipped:

"You mean the white guy with cringe dated bro humor who thinks domestic violence jokes are still funny can’t take a joke?"

An Instagram user wrote:

“Matt…are you not able to take a joke??????”

Another echoed:

“I thought we were laughing about disfigured faces -learn to take a joke buddy.”

As the online criticism intensified, Rife has yet to respond to the latest bunch of allegations suggesting the comedian is incapable of laughing at himself.