Where was Jason Anthony Thompson last seen? Body of missing 36-year old found in vent in Macomb Community College

Clinton Township resident, Jason Anthony Thompson had been reported missing since the first day of November. Fox 2 reported that the man was last seen on October 25 leaving a family member's house in Sterling Heights. In a tragic turn of events, a body was discovered in the ventilation system at the center campus of Macomb Center for the Performing Arts and it was identified as Jason.

The discovery was made on Sunday, November 26. Jason Anthony was 36 years old. Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens stated that there was "no reason to suspect foul play". Further investigation revealed that Jason was under supervision until early 2023 and carried multiple inactive probation and prison sentences.

No foul play was suspected in the case of Jason Anthony Thompson

On Sunday, November 26 Macomb Community College Police investigated the source of a foul odor from the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts facility only to find a dead body in the ventilation system of the facility. Despite the discovery, a scheduled performance for the same day went ahead without any disruptions.

The body was later identified to be of Jason Anthony Thompson, a 36-year-old Clinton Township resident. According to Jeanne M. Nicol, Macomb Community College Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations, the man was reported missing to the Sterling Heights Police Department on November 1. His family had last seen him on October 25.

Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens stated in a news release:

"There is no reason to suspect foul play."

He added:

"At this point, it is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances. We are withholding the individual's identification until we can make proper family notifications. Our deepest condolences go out to his family."

The college also extended "heartfelt condolences" to the family and friends of the deceased man. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the Macomb County medical examiner. Further details were not released as the investigation is ongoing.

According to a Michigan Department of Corrections report, Jason Anthony Thompson had 2 inactive prison sentences, 1 active probation sentence, and 4 inactive probation sentences. Jason went to prison in 2008 for two sentences, armed robbery and first-degree home invasion. He was released in January 2010.

The r/Michigan subreddit had a lot to say regarding the tragic accident. People reacted to a user's post regarding the incident with curiosity as to why and how the man was found in a vent. One person, who claims to be a cousin of the deceased man, also had no idea how he got there.

The Reddit conversation with a man who claimed to be a cousin of Jason Anthony Thompson (Image via Reddit/r/Michigan)

Jason had been under supervision from October 2021 to April 2023. He was under active probation for first-degree retail fraud. He also carried four more inactive probation sentences including an assault or assault and battery sentence and a malicious destruction of personal property sentence in 2006.

Adding to that was a 2007 breaking & entering a vehicle with damage to vehicle sentence along with another 2007 sentence for controlled substance-possess narcotic/cocaine