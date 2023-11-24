Who is El Mago? Chapitos Sinaloa Cartel and Ivan associate reportedly killed in Willowbrook shooting 

According to Borderland Beat, Sinaloa Cartel member El Mago was reportedly fatally shot in a Willowbrook, Los Angeles shooting. The assault reportedly took place on the morning of November 23. When police arrived at the scene, two men were shot dead with a third being rushed to the hospital for injuries.

NBC Los Angeles revealed that the shooting took place at about 8:20 a.m. in the 14200 block of Towne Avenue, located near Rosecrans Avenue. Sheriff Lt. Omar Camacho revealed that the motive behind the killing was not discovered. However, it appeared to have taken place after a party or gathering that went into the early hours of today.

According to law enforcement, the victims were reportedly between the ages of 20 to 30. No arrests were made at the time of writing this article. Neither was a description of the shooter released to the public.

Camacho also revealed:

“It’s too early in the investigation to figure out if we have a possible suspect detained or witnesses that we still need to contact.”

Several vehicles were found near the scene of the crime including a black Cadillac Escalade, a Chevrolet, and a BMW Coupe. Much evidence was found at the scene including shell casings from the shooting.

Expand Tweet

According to a journalist based in Mexico, who goes by @ioangrillo on X, El Mago’s death was associated with the “arrest of El Nini in Mexico.” The user added:

“Those close to El Nini are being hit”

However, this has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

El Mago was associated with the Los Chapitos and the eldest son of notorious drug trafficker El Chapo, Ivan

According to Borderland Beat, El Mago’s original name is either Eddie Escobedo or Eddie Hernandez. Arrest reports in the United States reportedly identified him as Eddie Escobedo. He reportedly hails from Durango, Mexico but was operating in California in the later years of his life and at the time of his death.

He was reportedly an associate of Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, who is the son of drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The r/NarcoFootage subreddit also revealed that Mago was the head of the Los Chapitos in Los Angeles as well.

According to Reddit user u/ConsequenceDecent968, El Mago was indicted for weed possession along with his brother “Jimmy.” Borderland Beat revealed that the former was arrested in July 2011 after he was discovered transporting 2,648 pounds of marijuana in Torrance, Los Angeles.

Comment byu/Longjumping-Cat-6856 from discussion inNarcoFootage Expand Post

Reddit user u/eee2021 also claimed that Mago is also the owner of the Benihibachi food trucks in Los Angeles.

Comment byu/Longjumping-Cat-6856 from discussion inNarcoFootage Expand Post

Reddit user/ Longjumping-Cat-6856 shared on the social networking site that he was “not working anymore” due to his getting arrested in the past. The platform user also added:

“He got el guerito killed back in the day, he hangs out with all the dealers in LA, Jeffrey, Rambo etc but his main business now are his restaurants.”

Comment byu/elplebedecosala from discussion inNarcoFootage Expand Post

Los Angeles law enforcement is now investigating the shooting. The identity of the other man who was fatally shot and that of the person who got injured was not made public at the time of writing this article.