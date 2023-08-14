Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with JaRay Wilson's disappearance and murder. The suspects, Cody Godfrey and Tucker McGee were the last people to have seen JaRay before she went missing on October 14, 2012. They were initially interviewed, but a breakthrough came a year later when Cody confessed and implicated a third individual named Caleb McLemore in the crime.

As per Cody's confession, Tucker shot JaRay twice while the three were hanging out in a remote location outside Weatherford. There concealed her body there and returned the following day in Caleb's car to bury the 16-year-old's body in a shallow grave. Her remains were found after fourteen months.

Cody and Caleb pleaded guilty to lesser charges. The former received no prison term as part of the plea deal, and Caleb was given a two-year prison term with 15 years of probation. Tucker was found of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with parole.

Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome is slated to chronicle JaRay Wilson's slaying in an all-new episode (titled after her name) this Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

Here's an official synopsis of what to expect from the upcoming episode:

"JaRay Wilson texted her mother just minutes before she vanished, and the teen's friends, family and community searched for answers for over a year; someone from JaRay's inner circle later surfaced with shocking details."

JaRay Wilson's case was solved 14 months after she disappeared when one of the culprits confessed to their role in the crime

According to several news reports, three suspects, namely Cody Godfrey, Tucker McGee, and Caleb McLemore, were charged in the disappearance and murder of JaRay Wilson, a Weatherford High School student, who went missing on October 14, 2012. That evening was the last time she was heard from.

JaRay's remains were unearthed buried in a shallow grave in a rural Custer County field, located about two miles north of Weatherford, fourteen months after she went missing. The discovery was made after one of the suspects, Cody, made a shocking confession about the events that transpired on the evening of the disappearance.

As per the confession, JaRay texted Cody Godfrey and Tucker McGee to pick her up. Cody and Tucker smoked synthetic marijuana, and the latter even showed a gun and talked about killing the girl before meeting her. The three then drove to the remote location, where they hung out for a couple of hours.

Then, suddenly Tucker shot JaRay, who was texting on her phone and didn't see it coming. He then shot her a second time after hearing her moans and realising that she was still alive. The 16-year-old died of two gunshot wounds to the head. They then hid her body and dumped her belongings in a dumpster back in the city.

The following day, Cody and Tucker returned to the location in Caleb McLemore's car after school and buried JaRay's body in a shallow grave. Tucker also destroyed her phone and dumped the broken parts in a creek nearby.

Tucker McGee was charged with JaRay Wilson's murder while Cody Godfrey and Caleb McLemore for being accessories to the crime

Cody Godfrey and Tucker McGee were interviewed by police during the initial stages of JaRay Wilson's missing person investigation. They were linked to the case when tracing her last known whereabouts and told police that they picked JaRay up and drove around for a couple of hours before dropping her off at the University Apartments around 7:00 pm.

Their account matched her cell phone records which stated that the device was last active around the time in the area. Police also followed a few other failed leads before setting their sights on Cody and Tucker who they believed were the last two people to have seen her alive.

Following the discovery of JaRay Wilson's remains, police made Cody talk to Tucker on a recorded call. During the call, the latter implicated himself and was later arrested from his house and charged with first-degree murder.

As far as Caleb McLemore is concerned, he was called for an interview and was very uncooperative at first before admitting to the events. His version of the story matched the one given by Cody, who was shared with being an accessory to the murder. Caleb was charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact.

Tucker McGee pleaded not guilty and stood trial in March 2015 when he was found guilty of the charge. Prosecutors were initially seeking the death penalty since he was only 10 days shy of his 18th birthday when the crime was committed. They eventually settled for a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Elsewhere, Cody and Caleb both pleaded guilty to their respective charges. The former, as part of his plea deal, did not have to serve prison time and was given seven years of probation. Meanwhile, Caleb was given a two-year prison sentence along with 15 years of probation.

However, Tucker appealed his sentence, which was vacated, and during a re-sentencing in June 2018, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 38 years and is currently serving time at the Lawton Correction Facility in Oklahoma.

