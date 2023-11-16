In 2022, Stephen Freeman was apprehended for reportedly killing 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz and driving her truck with the body inside, leading to a crash. He was 19 years old at the time of the crime.

A press release by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office mentioned that Stephen was initially charged with felony murder, concealing the death of an individual, and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

As per the press release by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, during Stephen's preliminary exam, prosecutors added First Degree Premeditated Murder, Home Invasion in the First Degree, and Second Degree Criminal S*xual Conduct to the existing charges he is facing.

Stephen Freeman allegedly broke into the victim's residence

The press release by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office stated that on October 27, 2022, Stephen Freeman reportedly broke into the residence of Gabriele Seitz through a window when she was not present there.

According to the press release by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, after the victim returned to her residence, an altercation took place that led to the death of Gabriele Seitz.

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office reported that later the same day, Stephen hit a semi-truck while he was driving the victim's truck near Hayes and Common Road in Roseville. He escaped the scene on foot.

The Roseville Police Department searched the truck for leads and discovered the deceased body of Gabriele Seitz.

Law & Crime reported that prosecutors alleged that the victim appeared to have been strangled with a shoelace, which was still on her neck when she was found, and her body displayed evident indications of strangulation.

In the press release by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said:

"My office has augmented the charges against Stephen Freeman to reflect the gravity of his alleged actions. We stand resolute in our commitment to seeking truth and accountability. Thank you to the Roseville Police Department and the Michigan State Police for their extensive investigation."

The Detroit News reported that Stephen was apprehended in Lexington three days later for his involvement in the crash.

If convicted, Stephen Freeman can face life in prison

According to the report by The Detroit News, in November 2022, a court ordered Stephen Freeman to take a psychiatric exam to evaluate his competency to stand trial.

Law & Crime reported that on November 4, 2022, Stephen was offered the option to bond out of jail on a $75,000 bail, but as he was homeless and jobless at the time of his arrest, he could not afford bail.

Later, the bond was revoked.

With the addition of the new charges, the case was transferred to the Macomb County Circuit Court from the 39th Roseville District Court on November 9, 2023.

ClickOnDetroit reported that Stephen Freeman remains at the Macomb County Jail, and if convicted, he can face life in prison.