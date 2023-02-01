"I flipped out": Knock at the Cabin star Dave Bautista opens up on working with M. Night Shyamalan

Dave Bautista recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he talked about his new movie, Knock at the Cabin, directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

When Jimmy Fallon asked Bautista how Shyamalan contacted him, he said:

''so, my agent sent me an e-mail. It said that Night (M. Night Shyamalan) wanted to talk to me. And so I flipped out.''

In Knock at the Cabin, Dave Bautista plays the lead role of Leonard. Besides directing the film, Shyamalan has also co-written the script from a draft by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman.

The movie is set to hit theaters on February 3, 2023.

Dave Bautista opens up on working with M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin, and more

Dave Bautista told Jimmy Fallon that he ''flipped out'' when his agent said M. Night Shyamalan wanted to talk to him, as he'd ''lined up to work with master directors.'' He further mentioned:

''I sent them back about 20 e-mails with 20 questions - 'what do you want to talk about? what do you want to do? Is there a film? Is there a project?'"

Bautista continued:

''And they said, 'no, I mean, we don't know, he won't say. And he's - you know, Night's very secretive about his projects.' Anyway, they set up the call. And I fanned out. I fanboyed for about an hour. That's what it was.''

Dave Bautista also mentioned that Shyamalan later sent him a script for Knock at the Cabin, following which the director talked about his role, saying that he would be ''perfect'' for it.

Apart from Knock at the Cabin, Dave Bautista has also starred in a number of other movies like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Army of the Dead, and many more.

Knock at the Cabin: Cast, plot, and more details explored

Knock at the Cabin centers around a young girl and her family held hostage by four men in a remote cabin.

Here's the official synopsis of the psychological horror film, according to Universal Pictures:

''While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.''

The trailer offers a peek into the haunting setting of the film that fans of horror and thriller movies would certainly love. It promises a lot of thrills and shocking plot twists in classic M. Night Shyamalan style.

Starring alongside Dave Bautista in key supporting roles are Jonathan Groff as Eric, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sabrina, and Ben Aldridge as Andrew.

Director M. Night Shyamalan's other notable films include The Sixth Sense, The Village, Split, and many more. His films are known for their shocking plot-twists, unique visual aesthetics, as well as enigmatic characters and settings.

You can watch Knock at the Cabin in theaters on Friday, February 3, 2023.

