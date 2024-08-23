"I just fell in love with Maya Harris" — Internet goes gaga over Kamala Harris' sister as she speaks at DNC

On the final day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Maya Harris, Kamala Harris's younger sister, spoke in support of her sibling. A Stanford Law School graduate and former vice president at the Ford Foundation, Maya is a public policy advocate and lawyer. She made a strong case for Kamala, discussing their shared values and their mother, and why Kamala is the best choice for president.

Maya's speech garnered a lot of traction, given internet users went gaga over her and took to social media platforms like X to express their opinion of Kamala Harris' younger sister. A netizen professed liking toward Maya and tweeted:

"So I just fell in love with Maya Harris and I'm ready to call her the First Sister."

"Did the Harris sisters hit every single branch of the Perfect Genetics Tree on the way down, or what lol. Like...good grief," an X user mentioned.

"Maya Harris. The genetics in this family just aren’t fair," another X user stated complimenting the Harris sisters.

"Maya Harris is 57 years old but looks 20 years old. I want the water she is drinking! 😍🥰😘" an internet user tweeted.

".@mayaharris_ looks pretty in pink! 🩷" another internet user complimented.

"Me preparing to fight secret service so I can holla at Maya Harris" a netizen joked.

Some netizens also posted memes to express how they feel about Maya:

"I could just see her smiling saying how proud she is of Kamala"— Maya Harris mentions mother in 2024 DNC speech

Showcasing her support for Kamala Harris for the 2024 Presidential election, Maya Harris praised her sister and mentioned Kamala knows what it feels like to be underestimated and be counted on. Maya also stated that Kamala knows what it is like "to be the underdog" while still beating the odds and how her elder sister has created so much optimism and "joy throughout the nation". The public policy advocate made sure that she let the audience know why they need Kamala's leadership.

In her speech, Maya mentioned their late Indian-origin mother, Dr Shyamala Gopalan Harris and recalled how their mother moved to the US from India for better life. She shared how their mother encouraged her and Kamala to be authors of their own stories.

Maya said that their mother's journey and the opportunity she wanted for her and Kamla was a "distinctly American story". As her speech progressed, Maya became emotional and mentioned how their mother would feel if she saw Kamala at present:

"I could just see her smiling saying how proud she is of Kamala. And then, without missing a beat, she'd say, 'That's enough. You have work to do.'"

Additionally, Maya also took a dig at her sister's opponent Donald Trump in her speech, and stated,

“Where others want to drag us back to the past. My sister says, hold up we are not going back.”

While Maya spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in support of Kamala Harris, she has previously served as Kamala's campaign chairperson during the 2020 presidential elections. Moreover, Maya also served as a senior policy adviser for Hillary Clinton's policy agenda at the 2016 presidential campaign.

