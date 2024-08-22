All about Kamala Harris' family as VP's godson, nephew, and niece Alexander Hudlin, Jasper, and Arden Emhoff speak at DNC

US Vice President Kamala Harris's godson, niece, and nephew, Alexander Hudlin, Arden, and Jasper Emhoff, took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention on August 21, 2024. The three gave a speech about their aunt, following former White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the convention in Chicago, held between August 19 and 22.

Jasper Emhoff, Harris's husband Doug Emhoff's nephew, started the speech by proclaiming the VP was their auntie. Following this, Doug's niece Arden added that Harris would "care for all of us" if elected president. Jasper also said Kamala Harris "always makes time for family" despite her busy schedule.

"She will make time for what matters. No one is busier than my Auntie, but she always makes time for family. From moments as simple as cooking and sharing a meal to exchanging stories and jokes, Auntie taught me about being present and what is important, and I know that's how she will lead," Jasper said.

Arden continued that Kamala Harris always made her feel "important and loved," even as a child. She added the VP treated everyone respectfully and valued "others' perspectives, no matter their age or background."

Graphic novelist Alexander Hudlin, Kamala Harris' godson and director Reginald Hudlin's son, recalled a memory of him and Harris when Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

"In 2016, when we celebrated Auntie's Senate win, we saw Trump winning. I was only nine, but I knew enough to be concerned. Auntie said, 'Do you know what superheroes do? They fight back. And we will, too," he said.

Kamala Harris's extended family explored

Kamala Devi Harris was born to parents Shyamala Gopalan and Donald J. Harris in Oakland on October 20, 1964. Dr Shyamala Gopalan was a breast cancer scientist who moved to the US from India when she was 19.

She met her husband, Donald J. Harris, when they were graduate students during a civil rights movement. They tied the knot in 1963 and had two girls, Kamala and Maya. The couple divorced when Kamala Harris was seven, and Gopalan primarily raised her daughters. Gopalan died in 2009 after battling colon cancer. Donald Harris, aged 85, was an economist who taught at Stanford University between 1972 and 1998.

Kamala Harris's sister, Maya, is a lawyer who graduated from Stanford University. She switched gears to enter politics and was Hillary Clinton's policy advisor during her 2016 presidential campaign. She was also a campaign chair during her sister's 2020 presidential bid.

She has one daughter, Meena, a lawyer and founder of Phenomenal, a media company focusing on uplifting projects helmed by women and other marginalized groups. Meena, aged 39, is the mother of two daughters.

Maya Harris married her husband Tony West, Meena's stepfather, in 1998 when Meena was a teenager. West also graduated from Stanford University with a law degree. He was the associate attorney general when President Barack Obama was in office. He is currently Uber's chief legal officer.

Kamala Harris met Doug Emhoff in 2013, and the two tied the knot in 2014. Harris became the stepmother to Emhoff's two children from his previous marriage to Kerstin. Doug was an entertainment lawyer who made history as the first second gentleman when Harris became the VP. He will also become the first gentleman if Harris wins the upcoming election.

Emhoff's children, Cole and Ella, refer to their stepmother as "Momala." Cole Emhoff, aged 29, graduated from Colorado College and worked at Brad Pitt's production company Plan B as a film assistant and producer. He married his girlfriend, Greenley Littlejohn, in October 2023, with Kamala Harris officiating the ceremony.

Ella, aged 25, is an artist, fashion designer, and model who has modeled for brands like Balenciaga. She graduated from Parsons School of Design in 2021 and launched her knitwear brand, Soft Hands, that same year.

Cole and Ella's mother, Kerstin, is a film producer who owns a production company in California. She and Doug Emhoff married in 1992 and split up in 2009 on good terms. She recently defended the VP against Republican VP candidate JD Vance after his 2021 comments about Democrats being led by "childless cat ladies" resurfaced on the internet.

“These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it," Kerstin told CNN.

Kamala Harris will face former president Donald Trump in the November 5, 2024 election.

