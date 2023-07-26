“I just wanted my old babysitter back.”-When Margot Robbie faked her own death with ketchup and a kitchen knife

Barbie superstar, Margot Robbie, disclosed a 'bloody' prank that she played on her babysitter while on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, letting fans know that she has a ‘prankster’ side to her personality. She revealed that she did it because wanted her old babysitter back who “was so cool” compared to “this much older lady” who “told her to go have a bath” but Margot didn’t want to and “was not happy about it”.

“We got a new babysitter, and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was, like, 16. I thought she was so cool."

To get the new babysitter out, Margot Robbie resorted to a plan that included “a big kitchen knife and the ketchup”.

“So, I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup, and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, put the kitchen knife, and I waited, like, 45 minutes for her to find me."

A young Margot Robbie (Image via DailyMail.co.uk)

Margot Robbie’s fake death prank has taken over the internet with a hilarious storm, cracking up everyone, especially Margot herself. The prank ended up with the babysitter screaming and running out of the house, which was a win for Margot Robbie.

Another Wild Margot Robbie Tale- Discussion on genitalia landed Chris Taylor a role in Barbie

Chris Taylor revealed an interesting detail about his casting in Barbie. Speaking to Ok! Magazine, the Love Island star said that he and Margot got to talking about his “mate who has got a micropen**es”.

"So I informed her of that, and we had a little chat about micropen**es, which was lovely and quite funny."

The 32-year-old further continued:

"And then I went on to tell her about my dad’s mate whose b**ls are so big, he can carry 12 bottles of Budweiser on his b*ll sack like a tray."

Margot Robbie got Chris Taylor a one-line part in the film Barbie (Image via Getty)

The actor then clarified how the entire conversation came about and shared that he had “pulled the big guns” while thinking of “making an impression” and “that’s what came out of his mouth”.

This was the beginning of Chris Taylor’s participation in the superhit film Barbie, Soon after their conversation Love Island fan, Margot Robbie reached out to Chris for a role in her ‘pinked’ up film. Chris Taylor also revealed to LadBible that he kept his casting in Barbie a “secret for two years.”

Chris elaborated and told the “bit of a backstory” behind it. He said that he and “the lads” attended a premiere where they met Margot Robbie, who later invited them to the after-party because “she was obsessed with Love Island”.

"So then, I was living with the boys at the time, so I was like "I’m coming" and she knew who we all were. She watches the show. So she comes up to me like "Chris!" and I’m like "What the f**k is going on?" I dunno, she must have just remembered me from then."

The cast of Barbie with director Greta Gerwig (Image via Shutterstock)

Chris Taylor was cast in the biggest debut film ever for a female director. Chris had a one-line part in the Greta Gerwig $377 million blockbuster movie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Dua Lipa. The film also has a 17-track album including numbers by Billie Eilish, Nikki Minaj, Dua Lipa and more. The film was released on July 21, the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which made $175 million at the Box Office.