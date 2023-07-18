“We saw a couple clips of it, It was like, 'Okay, we're doing this’”- Billie Eilish on creating Barbie soundtrack with Finneas

Golden Globe-winning singer, Billie Eilish fans have a special reason to await the release of Barbie on July 21, as the singer/songwriter along with her brother Finneas O’Connell has a new soundtrack in the Greta Gerwig film.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Barbie premiere on July 9, Billie Eilish revealed how the decision of being a part of the Barbie world came about instantly. The Ocean Eyes singer said that when she and her brother heard about it for the first time, it was a "yeah" right away, but they knew they had to check out what they were getting into.

“When we heard about it, I was like, 'Well, yeah.' And then it was like, obviously you gotta see what you're working with and then go from there. But I was pretty in, I think we were both pretty in right away," Eilish shared. "And then as soon as we saw a couple clips of it, it was over. It was like, 'Okay, we're doing this.'" the singer said.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas at the Barbie premiere (Image via Getty)

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are Oscar-winning siblings that often work together to produce music, and Barbie was no exception. Putting both the O’Connell brains behind the soundtrack What Was I Made For, Finneas elaborated on their participation and said that it was a very “touching” and “emotional” experience which became quite “personal” for them.

“I think sometimes, you look at something from an objective standpoint of, 'People are going to love this.' And then when it becomes personal and it becomes like, 'Oh no, I love this authentically,' that's when we look to like be involved in something like that." Finneas noted.

Billie Eilish and Finneas say that their soundtrack is “really inspired by the movie itself”

When discussing the process of writing the soundtrack for Barbie, Finneas elaborated on the importance of maintaining originality in their songwriting approach. He mentioned that he and Billie would watch certain parts of the film before starting to work on the music.

"I think in terms of writing a song for it, we like everything to be bespoke, so you know, we couldn't write a song that we felt was worthy until we've actually seen it, and we were writing something that was really inspired by the movie itself," Finneas noted.

The film Barbie has at least 17 soundtracks as part of Barbie: The Album (Image via Shutterstock)

Billie Eilish’s song What Was I Made For? was released on July 13 and has crossed 9M views on YouTube. The singer took to Instagram to talk about the making of the song and described that the process had “deeply moved” her and Finneas.

Barbie is releasing in theatres on July 21 (Image via IMDb)

The 21-year-old singer said that after Greta Gerwig introduced the duo to some “unfinished scenes from the film”, the brother-sister musicians began writing the very next day and “COULDNT shut up about it”.

Apart from Billie Eilish, other musicians who have lent their voices to glam up Barbie’s soundtracks are Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice who released their rendition of the 1997 Barbie Girl, Dua Lipa’s Dance the Night, PinkPantheress Angel and many more.

Barbie is set to have a loud and pink release on July 21, alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.