“You guys are true idiots:” Billie Eilish shuts down haters judging the way she dresses and her femininity

On May 27, Billie Eilish responded to the hate from some netizens for recently changing her style of dressing. The singer called out haters by sharing a letter on her Instagram stories. The artist defended her right to express herself in different ways and called out the sexism and double standards that women face in the public eye. She also used some strong language to tell her haters to leave her alone.

The singer mentioned on her Instagram stories to address through a letter. She mentioned that she spent the first 5 years of her career getting criticized by people for being boyish and dressing how she did.

She was constantly being told she would be hotter if she acted like a woman. And now when she feels comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, she is accused of having changed and being a sellout. Billie Eilish called out people for being true idiots and said that she can be both and people should just ‘let women exist’. The artist, referring to haters, said:

“You guys are true idiots.”

Billie Eilish strongly criticizes haters who make remarks about her clothing preferences and femininity

Billie Eilish shared that femininity does not equal weakness and that it is totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times. She sarcastically added that women are multifaceted and can be interested in multiple things. Here is what the artist shared on her Instagram stories. She mentioned,

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman.”

Billie Eilish's message to haters on her Instagram (Image via Instagram/ Billie Eilish)

She also added,

“FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right??” Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things.”

She shared another story on the same day,

"Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew, And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

Billie speaking facts via her Instagram story once again!

The artist mentioned in the end,

In the past, the singer also discussed the rationale behind her decision to don loose, informal attire during the early stages of her career. During an interview with NME in January 2019, she expressed that if she were a man wearing baggy clothes, it would go unnoticed. Additionally, the artist shared that people have advised her that wearing fitted clothing would enhance her attractiveness and she would be more successful.

Later that year, in the Calvin Klein campaign featuring Eilish, she elaborated on her decision to don oversized and relaxed attire, clarifying that it served as a means to discourage discussions about her physical appearance.

American singer and songwriter rose to fame with her debut single Ocean Eyes in 2015. The singer has won seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and an Academy Award for her music. The singer is known for her pop, alt-pop, and electropop music style and her collaborations with her brother Finneas O’Connell. The artist has also been involved in political activism and social causes.

The Bad Guy singer’s music is characterized by her unique vocals, dark and minimalist production, and deep meaningful lyrics. The singer has published two studio albums, one EP, and numerous singles under her resume. Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? In 2019 included the hit tracks Bad Guy, When the Party’s Over, and Bury a Friend.

